Serena Williams Won't Stop Fighting For Equality Anytime Soon

Serena Williams boldly said she would never stop fighting for the rights of the disenfranchised.

In the event you thought Serena Williams was going to do the tennis equivalent of "shut up and dribble" the 37-year-old athlete told her naysayers not to hold their breath.

Thirty-nine time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King recently commented on Williams' conduct off the tennis court and said: "Quite frankly if I were Serena, I would give up being a celebrity for a year and a half if she wants to win titles."

"I don't know what she wants. No more Met Galas. Just stop all this insanity because she is trying to be everything,” King said.

"She’s got business, a baby, she’s trying to help gender equity, particularly for women of color. It makes it much harder. I would like her to put everything else aside because she's got people working on those things.”

Following Williams 6-2, 6-2 defeat against Simona Halep, a reporter asked Williams how she felt about King's comments, and Williams boldly said she won't stop advocating for the disenfranchised anytime soon.

“The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I'm in my grave.”

Sounds like Ms. Williams will be fighting both on and off the court for a little while longer.