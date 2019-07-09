Serena Williams Tasked With $10,000 Fine After Reportedly Damaging Wimbledon Court

Serena Williams might have to shell out a cool $10,000 again.

Serena Williams is reportedly the recipient of a hefty $10,000 suit for damaging one of the practice tennis courts at Wimbledon with her racquet, CNN reports. The occurrence happened a day before this year’s Grand Slam took place. However, this isn’t the first time the tennis-pro has had legal battles due to her prowess on the court.

She was fined $10,000 after defeating Christina McHale in 2016 at the All England Club in a second-round victory for throwing her racquet on the floor several times. Amid the legal conundrums, Williams is currently preparing for her 24th Grand Slam title and collecting another win at Wimbledon since 2016, The Root reports.

Despite the occurrence, Williams continues to open up about her struggles with being a black woman in tennis and having a voice. In a recent essay published by Harper’s Bazaar, the 37-year-old mother revealed having to seek therapy after her controversial lost to Naomi Osaka at the 2018 U.S. Open. Williams was being penalized by a male umpire, which most deemed sexist and unfair. Williams caught flack for sticking up for herself on the court.

“After the Open, I returned home to Florida,” Williams wrote. “Every night, as I would try to go to sleep, unresolved questions ran through my mind in a never-ending loop: How can you take a game away from me in the final of a Grand Slam? Really, how can you take a game away from anyone at any stage of any tournament? I turn over, exhausted from lack of sleep, thoughts still spinning in my head. Why can’t I express my frustrations like everyone else?”