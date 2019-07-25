sherra-wright-lorenzen-wright-murder sherra-wright-lorenzen-wright-murder
Riverside Sheriff's Department via AP

Ex-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Plotting 2010 Death

July 25, 2019 - 6:05 pm by Shenequa Golding

Sherra Wright received a 30-year sentence for masterminding Lorenzen Wright's 2010 murder.

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday (July 25) for helping to carry out the murder of the former Memphis Grizzlies player.

According to Time, Wright pled guilty to facilitation of a criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Judge Lee Coffee handed down the 30-year sentence and said Wright would be eligible for parole in nine years. Had Wright stood trial, she could've faced life in prison.

Lorenzen Wright's body was found on July 28, 2010, riddled with bullet holes in a murder mystery that made headlines in Memphis and across the country. The 6-foot-11 inch center had been missing for 10 days.

Wright's family members agreed to the plea deal at trial and Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, addressed the court in which she begged to see her grandchildren. “I just hate what happened to my child, but he left some nice-looking kids for their grandma,” Marion said.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said Sherra's involvement in the crime had lasting ripple effects. “This is obviously a violent offense, an offense that has torn apart a family, an offense that’s been highlighted throughout Memphis and the media and everything else,” Hagerman said.

Wright's defense attorney, however, told reporters had Sherra gone to trial her defense would've been the years of physical violence Lorenzen inflicted on her, which resulted in her face being disfigured.

“The beatings were consistent, and it led to her face being disfigured,” Ganguli said. “She feared that Mr. Wright would never leave her alone, and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright.”

Wright reportedly met Bill Turner, a landscaper, in church and the two quickly developed a relationship. Wright originally planned to have two men kill her husband at his Atlanta home but that plan fell through according to an affidavit. She and Turner then planned Wright's murder.

Turner was originally charged with first-degree murder on December 17 and his trial is slated for Sept. 16.

Marion, addressing reporters outside of the courtroom and said she wished Sherra Wright was sentenced to serve the full 30 years.

“My son is serving life,” Marion said.

