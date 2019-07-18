"The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Won't Return To Netflix For Season Three

July 18, 2019 - 12:38 pm by Alexis Reese

The series has been canceled just two months after season two premiered.

Nola Darling and the She's Gotta Have It cast will not return to Netflix for season three, according to Entertainment Weekly. Director Spike Lee revisited his 1986 feature film to create the series adaption in 2017.

Starring DeWanda Wise (Nola Darling), her character considers herself a free-spirited artist who weaves her intimate relationships and experiences, all while going toe-to-toe with the gentrification of her Brooklyn community.

The sudden cancellation arrived less than two months after season two aired earlier this summer. "While this is our last season, we're very proud that it will be on our service for years to come," Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Wednesday (July 17).

The nineteen-episode series also starred Anthony Ramos, Ifenesh Hadera, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Fat Joe. Musical selections featured on the show included Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Madonna, Erykah Badu, and Frank Ocean.

Lee is currently working on an upcoming film for Netflix titled Da 5 Bloods. The war drama tells the story of Vietnam veterans with appearances from Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), and Norm Lewis (Les Misérables).

