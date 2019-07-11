2018 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Spinderella Reportedly Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Owed Royalties, Fraud

July 11, 2019 - 10:52 am by VIBE

Salt-N-Pepa’s longtime DJ Spinderella is reportedly suing her group mates of over 35 years for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract.

Per TMZ, Spin (real name Deidra Roper) claims that it all started when she was promised one-third of the royalties earned with the legendary hip-hop group’s 1999 “Best Of” album, but never received it.

“Spin says she also got cheated when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show based on the group's rise to stardom,” the site continues. “In the suit, she says she was promised one third of the group's fee for the show -- and even though she got an occasional guest spot, she got way less than one-third.” She also claims she was not compensated at all for their show-stopping performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

According to the suit, the DJ states that she was informed that her group mates made more that $600,000 in royalties in the last 10 years, and that she hasn’t seen an ounce of the same pay.

Back in May, Spinderella said that she was kicked off of Salt-N-Pepa’s run on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour. “…in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote in an Instagram statement.

VIBE-B2K-5-1557518926-e1558107929755-1500x844-1562850096
VIBE/Matthew Salacuse

B2K To Headline OVO Fest For "Grand Finale" As Group

It's been announced that B2K will headline Day One of Drake's 9th annual OVO Fest, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Budweiser Amphitheater in Toronto, Canada. Champagne Papi himself will headline Day Two (Monday, Aug. 5).

According to Omarion Worldwide's COO Michelle LeFleur, B2K's next performance will be the last time fans can witness them together on stage.

“... After the monumental success of the Millennium Tour, B2K’s headlining appearance at Drake’s OVO Fest represents the grand finale to an epic cultural movement that will be forever ingrained in history," the statement reads.

The group's Millennium Tour guests– Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V and Chingy – will also be on-hand to perform.

Check out Drake's festival flyer below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jul. 12 via Live Nation.

9th Annual OVO Fest 🇨🇦 Tickets On Sale Friday

Lil Kim To Media: "Put Some Respect On My Name"

Lil Kim took to her Instagram Live to discuss why she won’t be doing interviews for the time being.

The Queen Bee was reportedly supposed to speak with the Today Show and appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, however, she pulled out of both obligations. In a video, she states that she wants media outlets to put some respect on her name and legacy during interviews.

“If y’all don’t see me doing press, if y’all don’t see me doing certain things, it’s ’cause I’m fighting,” she said to the camera. “I’m f**king fighting. I’m not f**king just about to have motherf**kers not put respect on my name. So don’t act stupid. Don’t start asking all these dumb questions.”

She said that “two of the major” media outlets “wanted to be messy,” which prompted a chain of shutting down interviews and press appearances.

“At this point, it’s about me,” she declares. “I’m that b**ch, nothing else. I refuse to f**king keep doing all of these interviews, publications, and all of that shit if motherf**kers is not gonna respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now. Put some f**king respect on my name. Period.”

Kim was set to drop her latest album 9 back in May, however, it was delayed, and she promises fans that it will be out “real, real soon.”

DVSN-New-Music-Stream DVSN-New-Music-Stream
Courtesy of Warner Records

DVSN Unveils New Tracks "Miss Me?" And "In Between"

It has been two years since DVSN has released new soundscapes but Wednesday (July 10), the R&B duo surprised fans with two new melodic singles.

After teasing that new music was on the way during their 2019 Coachella performance, the pair comprised of Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85, blessed our ears with singles titled "Miss Me?" and "In Between" during a broadcast on Drake's OVO Sound Radio.

"Miss Me?" plays on the heartstrings while also making us break out the body rolls on the dance floor. In a press release, the duo explained their mission on the record. "We all have that one person we can't get off our mind, but we get scared to ask if they feel the same way," it reads. "This song helps with that hard to ask the question; 'Do You Miss Me?'"

"In Between" begins with soothing guitar strings that tie into their signature retro-futuristic production, the poetic confessional lyricism reminds fans exactly why they have grown to love DVSN.

"'In Between' speaks for the grey area between two people who still haven't figured out the best ways to communicate their feelings. Sometimes we need to remove all the barriers, even the ones we may have never noticed," they explained.

The Toronto-bred group most recently released their album Morning After in 2017 with hitmakers "P.O.V." and "Body Smile." This then led the group to tour with Miguel the following year as well as festival circuits like Atlanta's ONE Fest and Coachella.

Listen to DVSN's latest tracks below.

