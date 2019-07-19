Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are seen at the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation on July 18, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Launch Eat. Learn. Play Foundation In Oakland

The Bay Area-based charity aims to unlock the potential of underprivileged youth through nutrition, education, and physical activity.

Steph and Ayesha Curry announced their charity foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. this week with a mission to help end childhood hunger, ensure a sustainable way to access quality education and encourage healthy active lifestyles.

Prioritizing its mission in the Oakland and Bay Area communities, the non-profit is rooted in what makes for healthy childhood nutrition, education, and physical activity, as stated in a press release.

"Children are our future and we are deeply dedicated to empowering them and opening doors for their futures," said Stephen and Ayesha Curry. "This organization is all about instilling ongoing tangible change for underprivileged children growing up in the Bay Area and beyond. As parents, we see a multitude of unique opportunities our kids have access to, and our hope is that Eat. Learn. Play. and the critical fundamental development tools it provides will positively impact children in our community to live out their dreams."

A family-friendly inaugural event kicked off the launch of the organization on Thursday (July 18) and invited over 900 children from Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development's Town Camps, an early major partner of the foundation.

Additional key partnerships included the Golden State Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, Under Armour, Chase, GoDaddy, Rakuten, PGA, REACH, Back to the Roots, Revolution Foods, Google and USTA.

See some tweets and Instagram posts from the event.