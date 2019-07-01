Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her shapewear line Kimono after a wave of backlash crashed down last week, with many people claiming the name of the line was appropriating Japanese culture.

“I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” wrote Kardashian on Twitter Monday morning (Jul. 1). “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she continued. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Last week, the reality star announced that her shape wear collection would be called “Kimono,” which is a play on her name, but also the name of a traditional Japanese garment that has been around for centuries. Business Insider reports that Kardashian was moving to trademark the font for the word, contrary to reports she was trying to trademark the word itself.

Kardashian has come under fire in the past for her disregard of the history of other cultures. She called her Fulani braids “Bo Derek braids,” and was also accused of blackface for a makeup advertisement.

