Steve Harvey Covers Tuition For Eight College Freshmen
Steve Harvey is covering the tuition for eight freshmen at his alma mater, Kent State University. In partnership with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, the institution is able to provide scholarships of $23,000 per student, according to the university's press release.
Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA in order for their scholarships to renew each semester. The award is in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student who died while playing basketball at the university's student recreation and wellness center. Harvey and Moore are both members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Psi Gamma Chapter.
The foundation also committed to making an additional financial commitment to Kent State's Men Empowerment Network (M.E.N.), the release also reports.
"Whenever we can, we find a way to change the lives of young people through scholarship programs we have come up with," Harvey said.
The recipients attained their scholarships on Harvey's talk show, Steve (June 26).
A watch party was held at Kent State to cheer on Lamont Averett, Zethran Jackson, Mark Jenkins, Jaiden Morales, Johnell Parnell, Kelvon Gibson, Anthony Morris Jr., and Craig Johnson.
His daytime talk show series said goodbye to viewers last month after being canceled in May. Reruns will air through September.