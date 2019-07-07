Stevie Wonder Will Undergo A Kidney Transplant

Protect Stevland Morris at all costs.

While performing his classic "Superstition" in front of a sold-out London audience this weekend, Stevie Wonder announced he would be taking a break to attend to a medical need.

"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."

The 69-year-old music legend didn't offer many details but said he's found a donor and that he would okay. "I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours," he said. "You ain't gonna hear no rumors about us. I'm good."

Despite his age, Wonder has remained active in entertainment and continued to tour the country. He most recently performed at Nipsey Hussle's April memorial service in Los Angeles.

Stevie Wonder's career has lasted longer than most. The Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has more than two-dozen Grammy's and classics including "Higher Ground" "I'll Be Loving You Always" and "My Cherie Amour."

Get well, Stevie.