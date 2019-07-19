Swedish Prosecutors Opt To Keep A$AP Rocky Detained For Another Week

Authorities have extended the pre-trial investigation to July 25.

Since the tail-end of June, A$AP Rocky and two of his friends have been detained in Sweden as police officials investigate a physical altercation involving the rapper’s entourage and two unidentified men. According to the Associated Press, authorities will now keep Rocky and his friends in custody until July 25 until a court appearance.

In an interview with Complex, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who’s also advocating on Rocky’s behalf, discussed the claim that the Harlem native poses as a flight risk, that’s why his detainment is a point of contention.

“They don’t have to keep him in jail. If he has a court appearance, first and foremost, it should be done expeditiously,” Espaillat said. “It shouldn’t be a long, protracted wait because that’s damaging in itself. So you got to wait a couple of months just to tell that you’re innocent? And then you’re away from your family and your work for several months? That’s not fair. That’s not just. I think that not only is it incumbent upon the Swedish authorities to release him or have him see a judge as quickly as possible. And for that to be done expeditiously without any further financial damages to him and his family.”

During the altercation, Rocky posted footage of the reported harassment, boasting his case of self-defense.

Since that time, celebrities like Meek Mill, Quavo, and Kim Kardashian have advocated for Rocky’s release. Kardashian recently met with Donald Trump and his cabinet to assist in Rocky’s freedom, taking to Twitter to thank them for their efforts.