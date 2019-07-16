Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge.

Tay-K Pleads Not Guilty In Capital Murder Trial, Faces Life In Prison

Texas rapper Tay-K has pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge but pleaded not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

Tay-K, birth name Taymor McIntyre, was in court Tuesday (July 16) for Walker's murder, who was killed during a botched home invasion in 2016. The rapper pleaded not guilty to capital murder and to a separate count of aggravated robbery for the robbery and shooting of Walker’s roommate, Zachary Beloate.

The Star-Telegram reports Beloate survived the shooting after he was shot in the shoulder. Tay-K was 16 at the time of the shooting but was determined the teen would stand trial as an adult. He's one of seven defendants accused in the robbery and fatal shooting.

While prosecutors have claimed Tay-K moved will intention to kill (he and two other defendants rushed into the home with guns), Jeff Kearney of Tay-K's defense attorneys said the rapper only intended to participate in a robbery.

Two young women reportedly approached Tay-K with plans to rob Beloate and Walker's home, believing Beloate was in possession of drugs and money. With one of the female defendants being the girlfriend of Belotate's, Tay and two of his friends were given the address where they found Walker and his girlfriend Alyssa Rowell playing video games.

Kearney said the rapper has accepted responsibility for his actions but had no intentions to kill Walker.

Tay-K is known for his song "The Race" that highlights the incident and went viral as he was on the run from the police. The track was met with praise and a slot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also featured in Donald Glover's hit series, Atlanta.

The rapper is also charged in a second capital murder case that occurred while on the run. McIntyre reportedly robbed and fatally shot 23-year-old Mark Saldivar. He also attacked and robbed 65-year-old Skip Pepe before he was captured in New Jersey in April 2017.