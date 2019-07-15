A Texas Woman Lived With Her Mother's Dead Body For Three Years

Delissa Navonne Crayton faces two to 20 years in prison for keeping her 71-year-old mother's corpse inside Texas home.

A Texas woman is facing two to 20 years in prison for living with her dead mother's body for three years.

According to CNN, Delissa Navonne Crayton's 71-year-old mother's corpse was found inside a room, while Crayton and her daughter dwelled in another room inside the home.

Investigators said Crayton's mother fell, hit her head and died a few days later. It appears as if the fall was accidental, however, Crayton's refusal to have her be seen by a doctor, assisted in her mother's death. A coroner's report

"From 2016 until July 7, 2019, approximately 3 years, Delissa Crayton resided in the residence with her daughter who was at the time under the age of 15," the Seguin Police Department said.

Crayton was arrested and charged with "Injury to a Child under the age of 15 through recklessly, by omission, causing to a child, serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury."

The second-degree felony also carries a $10,000 fine.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation being conducted by Seguin Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and the Guadalupe County Attorney's Office," the department said.

Police are expecting to level more charges against Crayton within the week.