The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

“Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

Donald Trump launched a racist and venomous attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings over the weekend, calling his seventh congressional district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and "the worst run and most dangerous [district] anywhere in the United States.”

The president's fury apparently stemmed from watching an evening segment on Fox & Friends and about an hour later Trump took to Twitter to attack the congressman. The president's vitriol was widely condemned by Democrats, many gearing up for Wednesday's second presidential election, while many Republicans remained quiet.

The Baltimore Sun, however, didn't let the president's comment go unchecked and responded in kind. Sunday morning (July 28) the editorial board released their lengthy retort against The President of The United States.

"It’s not hard to see what’s going on here," The board wrote. "The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream."

"He was returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments," the editorial continued." It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like “you people” or “welfare queens” or “crime-ridden ghettos” or a suggestion that the congressman “go back” to where he came from."

The graph that seemed to merit the most attention online was when the board eloquently reminded readers of all Trump's pitfalls.

“We would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity."

At the time of this post, Trump has not responded to The Sun's blistering takedown, but only time will tell if the president remains quiet.