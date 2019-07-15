Cardi B Arraigned In Court After Grand Jury Indictment
Cardi B departs from court after being arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges at the Queens Criminal Court on June 25, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Cardi B Rightfully Slams Lawyer For Obsessing Over Her Courtroom Attire

July 15, 2019 - 3:12 pm by Alexis Reese

"I don't dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady."

Cardi B responded to criticism from celebrity defense lawyer Joe Tacopina who is turned off by the entertainers designer duds. In an interview with the New York Posthe went on to say that the entertainer treats her courthouse visits "like a runway show."

Tacopina is representing sisters Sarah and Rachel Wattley, the alleged victims in the rapper's strip club assault case.

"Here's a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she's wearing," the celebrity defense attorney said. pointing to moments where she wore a Barneys pink pantsuit and other luxury items.

"There's going to be a 'Come to Jesus' moment with her, because it's not consistent with someone who's taking this seriously."

Billboard reports that the 26-year-old rapper posted a series of since-deleted Instagram videos, which have resurfaced to YouTube, to chime in on Tacopina's comments on Sunday (July 14). "I don't dress inappropriately when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady," she said "Where am I supposed to get my suits from, H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress?"

The "Rodeo" artist continued to explain that she appeared in court looking opposite of her put together runway-esque self, without wearing makeup or brushing hair. "That just goes to show you that y'all do this s**t for press. I went to court six times already for a f**king misdemeanor," she said.

She is currently facing two felony counts and a list of other lesser charges that were followed by an indictment in June.

View Cardi's full response above.

In This Story:

Popular

Cardi B Rightfully Slams Lawyer For Obsessing Over Her Courtroom Attire

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid M.A.A.d City' Is The Second Hip-Hop Album To Achieve This Feat

Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d city reportedly just achieved a major milestone on the Billboard charts.

Per the Twitter page Chart Data, the artist’s 2012 opus has spent a total of 350 weeks on the Billboard 200 Album chart, joining the ranks of Eminem’s The Eminem Show as the only other hip-hop album in history to achieve the feat.

Since dropping, Lamar’s LP has gained accolades the world over. In 2012, VIBE crowned good kid m.A.A.d city our Album of the Year, writing, “Glued by beautifully engineered soundscapes and accentuating skits, GKMC possesses both the structure and intricate nuances of an instant classic.”

Additionally, in 2014, the album became the subject of a new English composition class at Georgia Regents University. In the course “Good kids, Mad Cities,” students were able to compare and contrast the album to the words of writers, poets and authors such as Gwendolyn Brooks, James Baldwin, James Joyce and the film Boyz in the Hood.

What tracks from GKMC are you still listening to today? Let us know in the comments.

[email protected]'s 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. It joins 'The Eminem Show' as the only hip-hop studio album to reach this milestone.

— chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2019

Continue Reading
50-cent
Roy Rochlin

50 Cent Releases 'Power' Theme Song Remix

Starz's critically-acclaimed drama Power will soon call it quits after five years and six seasons. With rumors of additional spinoffs, executive producer, rapper and actor, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has brought fans a new rendition of the series theme song "Big Rich Town," according to BET. 

He surprised fans with his latest power-play via Twitter on Friday (July 12). The remix features R&B casanova Trey Songz and emerging Bronx-native rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new song is streaming on all major platforms.

New heat BIG RICH TOWN remix season 6 🔥@TreySongz @ArtistHBTL 🍾#lecheminduroi 🥃#bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QR2ZzTjFE8

— 50cent (@50cent) July 12, 2019

"New heat BIG RICH TOWN remix season 6 @TreySongz @ArtistHBTL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac" Mr. Jackson tweeted.

Trigga delivers his vocals on the chorus while A Boogie brings his own heat in the second verse on the G-Unit Records single.

Mixed reviews and responses flooded Twitter soon after the release.

I like the original better, Trey must owe you some money🤣

— cincygirlstyle (@The1HeLetGetAwy) July 12, 2019

"I like the original better, Trey must owe you some money 🤣" one user tweeted.

https://twitter.com/_artistone_/status/1149540218061459456

"Oh, this "Big Rich Town" remix is jazzy as hell," another chimed in.

This version is better than the original..nobody was playing the original version when he released it before the show came out

— Lucky Lo (@Polodownlucky) July 12, 2019

"This version is better than the original.. nobody was playing the original version when he released it before the came out"

Regardless oi the new song being a fan fave or not, the Power Season 6 late-August premiere is sure to drop jaws, now being titled "Final Betrayal". The official trailer for the supersized 15-episode season released Saturday (July 6).

Listen to "Big Rich Town (Remix" below.

Continue Reading
rkelly-walking-to-court
Scott Olson

R.Kelly Is In Jail On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R.Kelly faced a wide range of legal trouble in Illinois, however, after an arrest last week, the singer-songwriter's woes have taken a new turn, which may result in a lengthy--if not--life sentence.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Illinois have charged the 52-year-old with racketeering and child pornography due to allegations Kelly, with the help of former employees, recruited and transported underage girls across state lines to molest them and create pornography. Kelly also instructed the minors to not testify against him.

Kelly was previously released on $1 million bail, however, Los Angeles attorney Lou Shapiro said due to the gravity of the new charges, Kelly will most likely stay inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

“His life is on the line now,” Shapiro told The Los Angeles Times, "I think he’ll be kept in. Ordinarily, he would be released, but the charges are so egregious, and he has every reason to flee.”

In Brooklyn, federal prosecutor indicted Kelly on five counts including a racketeering charge and four violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits crossing state lines for illegal sexual purposes.

The racketeering charge alleges Kelly committed sex crimes as part of an organized plot which existed under a threat of intimidation. Racketeering is most associated with organized crime and carries a 20-year minimum sentence.

The indictment outlines that the girls Kelly recruited were instructed to wear baggy clothes when they weren't with Kelly, to keep their head down and refer to Kelly as "daddy."

“It goes without saying that with the new federal charges, R. Kelly is not in a position that would cause any envy,”  Lara Yeretsian, a criminal defense attorney and founder of Yeretsian Law in Glendale, said. “He is facing up to 20 years for each racketeering count, while the Mann Act violations each have at least 15 to 21 months for each count. This doesn’t even include the decades he is facing in Chicago.”

Shapiro said Kelly's charges stem from dream hampton's Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly in which the writer-turned-filmmaker outlined Kelly's own childhood molestation, musical beginnings, rise to fame, and his countless sexual assaults against women and girls, including Aaliyah.

“You’re seeing prosecutions rise from a documentary that caused public anger and pressure,” Shapiro said. “It’s a day of reckoning for people who have gotten away in the arena of sex offenses.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

R.Kelly Is In Jail On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

Sports

1d ago

Serena Williams Won't Stop Fighting For Equality Anytime Soon

News

1d ago

Trump Tells Progressive Congresswomen "To Go Back" To Where "They Originally Came From"