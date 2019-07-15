Cardi B departs from court after being arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges at the Queens Criminal Court on June 25, 2019 in New York City.

Cardi B Rightfully Slams Lawyer For Obsessing Over Her Courtroom Attire

"I don't dress inappropriate when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady."

Cardi B responded to criticism from celebrity defense lawyer Joe Tacopina who is turned off by the entertainers designer duds. In an interview with the New York Post, he went on to say that the entertainer treats her courthouse visits "like a runway show."

Tacopina is representing sisters Sarah and Rachel Wattley, the alleged victims in the rapper's strip club assault case.

"Here's a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she's wearing," the celebrity defense attorney said. pointing to moments where she wore a Barneys pink pantsuit and other luxury items.

"There's going to be a 'Come to Jesus' moment with her, because it's not consistent with someone who's taking this seriously."

Billboard reports that the 26-year-old rapper posted a series of since-deleted Instagram videos, which have resurfaced to YouTube, to chime in on Tacopina's comments on Sunday (July 14). "I don't dress inappropriately when I go to court. I dress like a young f**king lady," she said "Where am I supposed to get my suits from, H&M? Why are you worried about the way I dress?"

The "Rodeo" artist continued to explain that she appeared in court looking opposite of her put together runway-esque self, without wearing makeup or brushing hair. "That just goes to show you that y'all do this s**t for press. I went to court six times already for a f**king misdemeanor," she said.

She is currently facing two felony counts and a list of other lesser charges that were followed by an indictment in June.

