Tiffany Haddish To Host Stand-Up Comedy Series On Netflix

The series will present the entertainer's favorite comedians.

Tiffany Haddish and Netflix will present a series of stand up specials titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, premiering Aug. 13. The streaming service categorizes the content as "raunchy, witty, and irreverent."

The actress and comedian posted the news on her Instagram account and introduced her close friends and comics who will be featured for her executive-produced program. "I'm here with my full-on squad... they're my people," Haddish said. "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready coming only on Netflix August 13th. You better check it out because they ready!"

Chaunté Wayans (Wild n' Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET's Comicview) are a few of the up-and-coming acts and industry veterans to be featured in the series.

Rolling Stone reports that Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz will also serve as executive producers. The title comes as a spin-off of Haddish's 2017 Showtime special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From Hood to Hollywood.

Netflix announced in March that the Girls Trip breakout actress would stamp her mark on the streaming service with what they call "a bold collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up specials" according to Forbes.