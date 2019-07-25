Tiny Calls Out Women Who Criticize Her Marriage: 'They’re Living The Worst Life'

Despite allegations of infidelity, living in separate houses and a near-divorce, T.I. and Tiny Harris are still together.

The Xscape singer and songwriter stopped by Chicago's radio station WGCI to discuss several topics, including her relationship to the rapper.

When asked how she handles criticism from other women about her relationship during her visit to the radio show, Tiny stated that those who have something to say are likely in miserable relationships themselves.

"I don’t really pay [the criticism] no attention, because it’s a lot of… most of those women…they’re still with a man that’s cheating probably every day, they’re living probably the worst life, you know?"

"I am okay," she contiunes. "It’s not like… ‘I’m okay with you cheating,’ but I know that in this industry, it’s going to be tough to, you know, keep it all the way together. So, you know, if [the relationship issues are] workable, if there’s still some love there, if we still feel like [being together] is what we wanna do, then this is what we should do.”

The couple got together in 2001 and tied the knot in 2010. Since then, years of rumors and allegations have followed the musical couple, and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris) filed for divorce in 2016. However, they have been working at reconciliation.