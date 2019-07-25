tiny-ti-relationship-comments-1564061731
Tiny Calls Out Women Who Criticize Her Marriage: 'They’re Living The Worst Life'

July 25, 2019 - 9:38 am by VIBE

Despite allegations of infidelity, living in separate houses and a near-divorce, T.I. and Tiny Harris are still together.

The Xscape singer and songwriter stopped by Chicago's radio station WGCI to discuss several topics, including her relationship to the rapper.

When asked how she handles criticism from other women about her relationship during her visit to the radio show, Tiny stated that those who have something to say are likely in miserable relationships themselves.

"I don’t really pay [the criticism] no attention, because it’s a lot of… most of those women…they’re still with a man that’s cheating probably every day, they’re living probably the worst life, you know?"

"I am okay," she contiunes. "It’s not like… ‘I’m okay with you cheating,’ but I know that in this industry, it’s going to be tough to, you know, keep it all the way together. So, you know, if [the relationship issues are] workable, if there’s still some love there, if we still feel like [being together] is what we wanna do, then this is what we should do.”

The couple got together in 2001 and tied the knot in 2010. Since then, years of rumors and allegations have followed the musical couple, and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris) filed for divorce in 2016. However, they have been working at reconciliation.

 

Rich Polk

Issa Rae And Cast To Begin Filming Season 4 Of 'Insecure' In September

Fans of HBO's hit comedy series Insecure let out an audible sigh of sadness when it was announced Season 4 wouldn't air during the 2019 summer. Despite Megan The Stallion informing us it was a hot girl/hot boy summer, many still missed Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Kelly.

While we still have a ways to go before the show returns, creator and star Issa Rae revealed during her TCA panel Wednesday (July 24) the show's writers are putting the final touches on the season's script and production is slated to begin in September.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom follows single 30-something-year olds in Los Angeles at varying levels in their careers as they navigate dating and life's WTF moments.

In the show's absence, the cast has gone on to experience individual success. Issa Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in the Will Packer comedy Little. Yvonne Orji who plays Issa's bestie launched a successful podcast with writer Luvvie Ajayi. Amanda Seales, who's cast as Tiffany premiered her widely-praised HBO comedy special I Be Knowin, while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) landed the role in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Good to know one our favorites is gearing up for a grand return.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z To Produce Netflix Film 'The Harder They Fall'

Jay-Z and his brand continue to grow as he solidifies another film producer credit under his belt. Variety reports that the father-of-three will join the production team for Netflix's crime movie The Harder They Fall.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco's actor Jonathan Majors will star in the flick as Nat Love who finds out the man who murdered his parents decades ago is being released from prison and decides to follow him and to enact revenge, the outlet reports.

Written and directed by British artist Jeymes Samuel, the movie was initially introduced to production companies in 2016, according to Complex. The original version had appearances from Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, Michael K. Williams, Rosario Dawson, Erykah Badu, and more.

The media mogul has contributed to a list of powerful projects where he holds the title of producer for Paramount Network's miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, and the long-awaited Amazon Free Meek docuseries. 

The cultural icon was recently featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack curated by Beyoncé. He also partnered with Meek Mill to launch the latter's Dream Chasers label under the Roc Nation umbrella.

2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lizzo Reveals Battle With Depression, Almost Quitting Music

Lizzo is having a breakout year. Her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, was met with positive reviews, she's appearing in the film Hustlers, and her presence and performance abilities during award shows continues to help her star rise. However, she was ready to give up on her musical dreams just two short years ago.

According to an interview with People, the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist was ready to quit music and battled depression, after believing she wouldn't get to where she wanted career-wise. She released her biggest hit "Truth Hurts" in 2017 to very little fanfare.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," Lizzo said. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Since being used in the Netflix film Someone Great, "Truth Hurts" reemerged on the scene. It currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is her first entry into the chart's top 10.

"What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy," she continues. "I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

