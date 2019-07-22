Tom Hanks Brings Mr. Rogers To Life In 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Trailer
Wearing the trademark red sweater, silver-gray hair along with what seems like a permanent smile plastered to his face, Tom Hanks fully steps into the role of the beloved television icon Mr. Rogers.
In the trailer for the forthcoming film A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Rogers meets cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) who's been tasked with profiling Rogers for his publication's hero issue. Yet viewers can see from the onset Vogel isn't convinced Rogers is fitting for the title.
“Please don’t ruin my childhood," This Is Us actress Susan Kelachi-Watson who plays Vogel's wife says to him.
While the trailer doesn't give too much away, as Vogel digs deeper into his profile of Rogers he begins to unearth his own unchecked demons. "You love broken people, like me," Vogel says to Rogers.
Slated for a November 22nd release, Mr. Rogers' fans can relive once again the magic that made him who he is, while new fans can potentially discover the magic.
Watch the trailer for Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood below.