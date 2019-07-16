Trey Songz Claims He Acted In "Self-Defense" In Alleged Assault

Trey Songz is claiming he acted in self-defense in the ongoing domestic assault lawsuit against him.

In 2018, Andrea Buera claimed that the R&B singer attacked her at an NBA All-Star Weekend party. In an effort to get the lawsuit dropped, Songz is stating that he he not responsible for any harm suffered by Buera, due to the fact that he was just trying to protect himself.

Per court documents obtained by The Blast, Songz says that during the alleged encounter, he “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonable necessary to protect himself.”

According to Buera, she was allegedly attacked by Songz at the Hollywood Hills party, after he became “enraged” that she was talking to one of his friends.

This is a developing story. Keep it locked to VIBE for updates.