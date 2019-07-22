Trump's Interference In A$AP Rocky's Case May Actually Make Matters Worse

According to reports, there’s a chance that Donald Trump’s call to the Swedish Prime Minister about A$AP Rocky’s removal may result in a worse scenario than originally anticipated.

Per TMZ, the prosecutor has reportedly been “immovable” on release pending charges, even though members of the United States State Dept. have also gotten involved in addition to Trump. The State Department reportedly tried to get the rapper out of jail last Thursday to no avail.

“Sources connected to the case actually think intervention by the State Dept. and the President -- who essentially said he would guarantee bail if they would release Rocky -- could actually BACKFIRE because they are trying to get in the prosecutor's business.”

The Prime Minister reportedly told 45 that “everyone is equal under the law” in Sweden, and that “the [U.S.] government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."

Last week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West contacted Trump about helping to facilitate Rocky’s removal. "I personally don't know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country,” he said in a press conference last week.