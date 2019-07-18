UK Drill Rapper Unknown T Appears In Court Following Murder Charge

UK-based rapper Unknown T appeared in court Thursday (July 18) after he was arrested and charged in the murder of Steven Narvaez-Jara.

The Evening Standard reports Uknown T, born Daniel Richie Lena, appeared at the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in London to hear the charges against him. Other defendants included Raman Boreland and Mohammed Musse, all three from Homerton. Lena and Boreland are charged with the murder of Narvarez-Jara. Lena also holds an additional violent disorder charge.

Narvarez-Jara, who was an aspiring pilot was stabbed on January 1, 2018 during a party. The 20-year-old was a physics and aerospace student studying to be a pilot at the University of Hertfordshire. He was was one of four men who were stabbed to death just within 15 hours of each other during the new year period, The Guardian reports.

A friend described Narvaez-Jara, as "loved amongst his family and peers and as the Ecuadorian young man he was, he was full of life and loved a great party."

Met Police confirmed the rapper's chargers to Metro.co.uk, in a statement.

"Detectives investigating the murder of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara in Islington on New Year's Day 2018 have charged three people," a spokesperson stated. "All were bailed before being released under investigation in November 2018."

Unknown T's rap career skyrocketed in the summer of 2018 with his single "Homerton B" that reached No.48 on the UK charts. He also appeared on stage with Drake at London's 02 Arena.