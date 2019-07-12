BETX On The Road: DMV
Shannon Finney/Getty Images for BET

Wale Drops New Single "On Chill" With Jeremih

July 12, 2019 - 2:08 pm by Alexis Reese

The latest single is his fourth this year.

Wale has blessed fans with a new single on Friday (July 12), titled "On Chill" featuring Jeremih. Rhythmically giving us notes of the popular '90s song "Ask Of You" by Raphael Saadiq, Wale successfully amplifies his established R&B-rap vibes.

Jeremih takes over the chorus and bridge, melodically singing sweet nothings about tragedy, reconciling and being "on chill." "We've been on that tragedy for months/Why can't you agree with me for once?/Baby we can be on chill tonight/Baby I can give you chills too."

Wale also reminds us of why fans are hooked to his lyrical genius in the first verse. "I'm gettin' mine like fine wine/ measured in time/Many other brothers loved you but this pleasure is mine/It's no pressure for us to say that I/love you for now/So f**k that cuffin' sh**, I just wanna/be comfortable now, for real." 

The Shine artist has released four singles this year, "Loyalty" with Dew Baby and Fat Trel, "Passive Aggres-Her," "Gemini (2 Sides)," "All My Love" with Sabrina Claudio, and was featured on Rick Ross' "Act a Fool."

He suggested that more heat is on the way in a Twitter post on Thursday (July 11).

Listen to "On Chill" featuring Jeremih below.

Lil Wayne Reportedly Threatens To Quit Blink-182 Tour

In late June, rapper Lil Wayne hit the road with pop-punk band Blink-182, to embark on a joint summer tour.

Co-headling with the trio that's performing their Enema of the State album (1999), Weezy abruptly ended his set mid-song during a show with the group in Bristow, Va., on Thursday (July 11), claiming that the crowd appeared to be disinterested, as reported by Spin. 

Tha Carter V artist hinted that he might pull out of the tour completely. "Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many, you know, like still, that's not my swag, I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour," Wayne told fans. "But make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let's go!"

Shortly after his comment, concert-goers posted their thoughts on Twitter.

I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show)

Played for like 20 mins

— Jordan Pascale️ (@JWPascale) July 12, 2019

Wow , @LilTunechi just said this maybe his last night in the Blink 182 tour. Cited the lack of rap fans/his fans

— Kingmoe83 (@ikingmoe) July 12, 2019

@LilTunechi just dissed everyone saying this might have to be his last night on this tour Pretty Much because we aren’t good enough for him! Honey you are the odd ball out here, you decided to play between @NeckDeepUK and @blink182

— abigail (@Aabbiiggaaiills) July 12, 2019

If @LilTunechi really does quit the rest of the tour and doesn’t come to Cleveland I will legit cry

Please don’t let this be true!

And if it is can I get a refund?

— Megan Corrigan (@shmeghead212) July 12, 2019

tbh if I was Lil Wayne I’d walk off that stage too. if Im coheadlining a massive stadium tour I’d expect people to at least be standing up too lmao.

— ℤ (@zejibo) July 12, 2019

@LilTunechi don’t drop off the tour, only got tickets cuz I haven’t seen you live yet, don’t do this to me Weezy!

— RICARDO (@richard_raina) July 12, 2019

Wayne has yet to make any additional comments in response to the social media postings or confirm if he is truly cutting ties with the summer gig. The full tour runs until Sept. 20 while their next performance is set for Saturday (July 13) in Bangor, Maine.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Spinderella Reportedly Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Owed Royalties, Fraud

Salt-N-Pepa’s longtime DJ Spinderella is reportedly suing her group mates of over 35 years for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract.

Per TMZ, Spin (real name Deidra Roper) claims that it all started when she was promised one-third of the royalties earned with the legendary hip-hop group’s 1999 “Best Of” album, but never received it.

“Spin says she also got cheated when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show based on the group's rise to stardom,” the site continues. “In the suit, she says she was promised one third of the group's fee for the show -- and even though she got an occasional guest spot, she got way less than one-third.” She also claims she was not compensated at all for their show-stopping performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

According to the suit, the DJ states that she was informed that her group mates made more that $600,000 in royalties in the last 10 years, and that she hasn’t seen an ounce of the same pay.

Back in May, Spinderella said that she was kicked off of Salt-N-Pepa’s run on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour. “…in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote in an Instagram statement.

VIBE-B2K-5-1557518926-e1558107929755-1500x844-1562850096
VIBE/Matthew Salacuse

B2K To Headline OVO Fest For "Grand Finale" As Group

It's been announced that B2K will headline Day One of Drake's 9th annual OVO Fest, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Budweiser Amphitheater in Toronto, Canada. Champagne Papi himself will headline Day Two (Monday, Aug. 5).

According to Omarion Worldwide's COO Michelle LeFleur, B2K's next performance will be the last time fans can witness them together on stage.

“... After the monumental success of the Millennium Tour, B2K’s headlining appearance at Drake’s OVO Fest represents the grand finale to an epic cultural movement that will be forever ingrained in history," the statement reads.

The group's Millennium Tour guests– Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V and Chingy – will also be on-hand to perform.

Check out Drake's festival flyer below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jul. 12 via Live Nation.

View this post on Instagram

9th Annual OVO Fest 🇨🇦 Tickets On Sale Friday

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:52am PDT

