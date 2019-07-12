Wale Drops New Single "On Chill" With Jeremih
Wale has blessed fans with a new single on Friday (July 12), titled "On Chill" featuring Jeremih. Rhythmically giving us notes of the popular '90s song "Ask Of You" by Raphael Saadiq, Wale successfully amplifies his established R&B-rap vibes.
Jeremih takes over the chorus and bridge, melodically singing sweet nothings about tragedy, reconciling and being "on chill." "We've been on that tragedy for months/Why can't you agree with me for once?/Baby we can be on chill tonight/Baby I can give you chills too."
Wale also reminds us of why fans are hooked to his lyrical genius in the first verse. "I'm gettin' mine like fine wine/ measured in time/Many other brothers loved you but this pleasure is mine/It's no pressure for us to say that I/love you for now/So f**k that cuffin' sh**, I just wanna/be comfortable now, for real."
The Shine artist has released four singles this year, "Loyalty" with Dew Baby and Fat Trel, "Passive Aggres-Her," "Gemini (2 Sides)," "All My Love" with Sabrina Claudio, and was featured on Rick Ross' "Act a Fool."
He suggested that more heat is on the way in a Twitter post on Thursday (July 11).
Crazy thing about singles ... they usually .. (I’m no scientist but) they usually mean an album soon cometh https://t.co/579JNbTgkf
— Wale (@Wale) July 12, 2019
Listen to "On Chill" featuring Jeremih below.