Wendy Williams Biopic To Include Drug Abuse, Fat Shaming And Date Rape

The radio host turned daytime talk show queen has lived a lot of life and plans to reveal it all.

Just Wendy, the Lifetime biopic about New Jersey radio host turned daytime television talk show queen Wendy Williams will reportedly cover a lot of ground and a lot of life.

According to TMZ, Williams' forthcoming television movie will start in her adolescence and go all the way to current day, and touch on many intimate topics. The Will Packer Media production will tackle the fat-shaming she experienced as a child from her family, her addiction to coke, and a date rape she endured from the hands of a rapper she never spoke about.

Williams, who also is going through a public divorce, is supposedly not shying away from her marriage to Kevin Hunter and all the trials she endured throughout their union.

While catching up with TMZ, Williams, 55, told reporters she wants the actors to be relatively unknown so their star power doesn't take away from the actual story, and sources tell the outlet there will be two different women playing Wendy. The real Wendy, however, won't be one of them.

Just Wendy will air sometime next year.