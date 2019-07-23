A Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime

Wendy Williams is getting the film treatment. The 55-year-old talk show host has signed on to executive produce a forthcoming biopic detailing the “highs and lows” of her life and career, the cable network announced in a news release Tuesday (July 23).

The film, from Will Packer Media, begins production this fall and is scheduled to debut in 2020. The biopic will be coupled alongside a documentary on Williams’ life, produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films.

Williams has a long-standing relationship with Lifetime having produced a 2014 Aaliyah biopic that was widely panned by viewers and fans of the late singer, but became a ratings hit for the network.

Besides the Williams biopic, Lifetime announced a slate of new productions including Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath a follow-up documentary featuring interviews with “new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer.”

The network is also set to release Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a documentary centered around the billionaire New York financier, who is currently locked up on accusations of child sex-trafficking and other sex crimes, and his ability to “hide in plain site while enablers protected him for over two decades.” Epstein was arrested last month, and recently denied bail.

In addition, Lifetime greenlit the two-hour film, College Admissions Scandal, based off the bombshell story that involved actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and multiple other wealthy families accused of using illegal tactics to get their children into top schools.