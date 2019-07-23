Wendy Williams Wilhelmina Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Co-Host Patti Hansen
A Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime

July 23, 2019 - 11:07 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Wendy Williams is getting the film treatment. The 55-year-old talk show host has signed on to executive produce a forthcoming biopic detailing the “highs and lows” of her life and career, the cable network announced in a news release Tuesday (July 23).

The film, from Will Packer Media, begins production this fall and is scheduled to debut in 2020. The biopic will be coupled alongside a documentary on Williams’ life, produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films.

Williams has a long-standing relationship with Lifetime having produced a 2014 Aaliyah biopic that was widely panned by viewers and fans of the late singer, but became a ratings hit for the network.

Besides the Williams biopic, Lifetime announced a slate of new productions including Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath a follow-up documentary featuring interviews with “new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer.”

The network is also set to release Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a documentary centered around the billionaire New York financier, who is currently locked up on accusations of child sex-trafficking and other sex crimes, and his ability to “hide in plain site while enablers protected him for over two decades.” Epstein was arrested last month, and recently denied bail.

In addition, Lifetime greenlit the two-hour film, College Admissions Scandal, based off the bombshell story that involved actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and multiple other wealthy families accused of using illegal tactics to get their children into top schools.

Cynthia Erivo Follows The North Star To Freedom In The Trailer For 'Harriet'

Former slave turned abolitionist and hero, Harriet Tubman is getting her cinematic just do in the forthcoming Focus Features film appropriately titled Harriet.

Cynthia Ervio weathered a few storms when it was announced she was cast to play Tubman. The 32-year-old Tony award-winning actress is from the United Kingdom and some naysayers felt that a black American actress should've been cast in the role.

The backlash surrounding Ervio fell to the waist side and has since been silenced after the trailer for Harriet was released Tuesday (July 23).

Alongside Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom Jr, the two-minute clip opens with Ervio running just before sunset, through the night and using the north star as her guide.

"I don't know if you know how extraordinary this is, but you have made it 100 miles to freedom all by yourself."

Once she gets north, she changes her name and decides to go back to save more. "If I'm free my family should be too," Harriet says. "I made up my mind. I'm going back."

Determined and strong-willed, Harriet Tubman journeys back to save as many men and women as she can often coming close to danger and death. "I will give every last drop of blood in my veins until this monster called slavery is dead."

Watch the trailer for Harriet below.

Tiffany Haddish To Host Stand-Up Comedy Series On Netflix

Tiffany Haddish and Netflix will present a series of stand up specials titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, premiering Aug. 13. The streaming service categorizes the content as "raunchy, witty, and irreverent."

The actress and comedian posted the news on her Instagram account and introduced her close friends and comics who will be featured for her executive-produced program. "I'm here with my full-on squad... they're my people," Haddish said. "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready coming only on Netflix August 13th. You better check it out because they ready!"

Chaunté Wayans (Wild n' Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET's Comicview) are a few of the up-and-coming acts and industry veterans to be featured in the series.

Rolling Stone reports that Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz will also serve as executive producers. The title comes as a spin-off of Haddish's 2017 Showtime special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From Hood to Hollywood.

Netflix announced in March that the Girls Trip breakout actress would stamp her mark on the streaming service with what they call "a bold collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up specials" according to Forbes. 

 

I am super excited about “They Ready “ make sure you check it out August 13 only on Netflix @netflixisajoke

Tom Hanks Brings Mr. Rogers To Life In 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Trailer

Wearing the trademark red sweater, silver-gray hair along with what seems like a permanent smile plastered to his face, Tom Hanks fully steps into the role of the beloved television icon Mr. Rogers.

In the trailer for the forthcoming film A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Rogers meets cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) who's been tasked with profiling Rogers for his publication's hero issue. Yet viewers can see from the onset Vogel isn't convinced Rogers is fitting for the title.

“Please don’t ruin my childhood," This Is Us actress Susan Kelachi-Watson who plays Vogel's wife says to him.

While the trailer doesn't give too much away, as Vogel digs deeper into his profile of Rogers he begins to unearth his own unchecked demons.  "You love broken people, like me," Vogel says to Rogers.

Slated for a November 22nd release, Mr. Rogers' fans can relive once again the magic that made him who he is, while new fans can potentially discover the magic.

Watch the trailer for Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood below.

