Wesley Snipes Supports Mahershala Ali As 'Blade'

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, Chillaaxx ... Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’"

Marvel fans are rejoicing thanks to the recent announcement of a reboot of Blade. Though there's excitement, some wish that the original lead man, Wesley Snipes, would make a comeback. Instead, Mahershala Ali will take the coveted role.

As per Comicbook.com, Snipes had a message for old-time fans who are disgruntled with Ali’s appointment. "To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, Chillaaxx ... Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," he said.

He also made it a point to celebrate this milestone in Ali's career and praise him for his art, stating, "a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snipes explained how they created Blade’s look in the 1998 film and described the character’s persona. “Blade, he’s like Shaft, but like Kool Moe Dee at the same time,” he said. “Part of the look we drew straight from the comic book. I think there were versions where Blade had a long coat on, like a cape, and he had the spikes they were like a bandolier around his chest or around his thigh.”

He also stated how thankful he was for the role and legacy it leaves behind. “I’m proud of Blade. I’m thankful for it. I’ve been blessed with a wonderful opportunity, something that is now considered a part of the urban iconography,” he said. “And I made some great friends. We learned a lot about the business, and we traveled around the world.”

Amid Snipe's legacy, most are still excited over The Green Book actor's casting.

Good morning to Mahershala Ali and whoever brilliantly cast him as Blade. This art gives me all the feels. I CANNOT wait. I need to know who’s writing and directing immediately. #BladeMCU @MarvelStudios @Marvel pic.twitter.com/rP2dJsQhe3 — April (@ReignOfApril) July 21, 2019