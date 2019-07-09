2009 American Music Awards - Show
Whitney Houston Hits Billboard Hot 100 Chart For First Time In 10 Years

July 9, 2019 - 9:18 am by J'na Jefferson

Whitney Houston’s legendary vocals can be heard on her new, posthumous collaboration with Kygo, titled “Higher Love.” The track is the late musician’s first Hot 100 entry in 10 years.

“Higher Love” is the Jersey Girl’s 40th Hot 100 song, and the first time her name has appeared on the chart since “Million Dollar Bill” sat pretty at No. 100 for one week in 2009.

Per Billboard, “The song (billed as by Kygo X Whitney Houston and released on RCA Records) reworks Steve Winwood's anthem, which topped the Hot 100 dated Aug. 30, 1986. The Whitney Houston estate offered Kygo the archival recording of her original cover, which was previously released as a Japan-only bonus track on the physical version of her 1990 album I'm Your Baby Tonight.”

The song also debuted at No. 2 on the the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as No. 4 on the “all-genre Digital Song Sales.”

"This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a collaboration I never thought was going to happen, so I just had to make it as good as I can,” Kygo told Zane Lowe during his Beats 1 show.

august-alsina-sister-passes-away-battle-cancer-1545955538-650x366-1562696184
Larry French

August Alsina Was Admitted Into A Hospital After Briefly Losing His Ability To Walk

After cancelling a set at 2019’s Essence Fest in New Orleans, August Alsina recently shared in an Instagram video on why he was absent. In turns out, he’s been hospitalized for briefly losing his ability to walk.

"I woke up one day and wasn't able to walk. Couldn't feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me to the hospital to do a bunch of tests and he said that I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to undergo a recovery process for,” he said. “I don't know it's like my immunity system just went on vacation. So just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and make it do what it do man."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽

A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jul 8, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

The 26-year-old “Testify” singer has been open in the past about his health issues. During a talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith in 2017, he revealed his battle with liver disease and how he is constantly sick behind the scenes.

“I have a liver disease,” he said. “My autoimmune system is fighting itself. The reality is that I’m sick all the time. “I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy… Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient — because I’m not.”

In another conversation with Pinkett-Smith on her Red Table Talk show, he spoke about his past troubles with prescription drugs and how he grew up seeing his step-father suffer from drug addiction as well.

"My step-father was addicted to crack, my father was addicted to crack and alcohol, so my introduction to drugs was that," he said. "And seeing my step-father pawn the whole house for some drugs, pawn the car, whatever, and my idea of an addiction was that. I would see him sweating, shaking, and really having to get his life back, and I went through that experience thinking I had it under control."

 

 

 

 

 

Jay-Z - SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
Craig Barritt

Jay-Z Announces Partnership With Cannabis Company Caliva

Months after being crowned by Forbes as hip-hop's first billionaire, Jay-Z has announced a new partnership with a cannabis company called Caliva.

According to a press release on the company's site, Hov is entering into a multi-year partnership with Caliva as chief brand strategist. "He will play a crucial role driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand," the site reports.

Before the recent trend of marijuana legalization in select states, the United States of America's war on drugs campaign disproportionately imprisoned minorities, especially black men and women, for marijuana-related crimes. Jay-Z plans to use his new partnership with Caliva to combat that.

"In this position, Mr. Carter will focus on and work to increase the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration - many of who are not seeing the monetary benefits of legalization - through advocacy, job training, and overall employee and workforce development," according to Caliva's website.

Jay-Z also released a statement himself about his goals with Caliva.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva's website reports 3.5 times growth year over year, more than 600 employees, and more than 250 retailers that carry its products.

We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - Show
Getty Images

Chris Brown's 'INDIGO' Album Debuts At Number One

Chris Brown’s latest project INDIGO is the new reigning No. 1 album in the country.

According to Billboard, the 29-track LP which features three bonus tracks and guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others, debuted at No. 1 on this week’s 200 Albums Chart. This marks the third time the Virginia native has had a No. 1 album– he also topped the charts with 2011’s F.A.M.E. and 2012’s Fortune.

Per the publication, "Indigo’s first week was supported largely by streaming activity, as the set tallied 76,000 SEA units, which equates to 97.95 million on-demand audio streams for the set’s lengthy track list of 32 songs." 28,000 of the numbers in Indigo's tally is from pure album sales, which is supported by concert tickets to support his upcoming tour, as well as merchandise/album bundles.

No. 2 on the 200 Albums chart is Lil Nas X's 7 EP. The 20-year-old phenomenon continues to sit atop the Hot 100 with his hit "Old Town Road," which is now two weeks away from tying the record for the longest No. 1 reign on the charts.

