Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal Family Media Company, Westbrook Inc.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith announced Wednesday (July 10) that their new media endeavor will oversee the family's growing content and commerce entities, The Hollywood Reporter states.
Westbrook Inc. will serve as an umbrella for their outlets including Overbrook Entertainment, Red Table Talk Enterprises in addition to Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media and their merchandise business, Good Goods.
Looking into the family's expansive entertainment and media acumen, Westbrook Studios will start to make room for newer media and technology that includes short and mid-form digital content.
"With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.'s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world," the Smiths said in a statement.
Variety reports that Westbrook Studios will put an emphasis on developing feature films, television series and documentaries from diverse voices. The Board of Directors consists of Kosaku Yada as CEO, Tera Hanks sits as president, joining Gila Jones as COO, Kevin McDonald as CFO, and VP of business development Jesse Uram.
Currently, Overbrook Entertainment, founded in 1997 by Will Smith and James Lassiter, has raked in $4 billion in box office ticket sales. Films like Men in Black II, Hitch, and I Am Legend, as well as YouTube's Cobra Kai and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, are backed by Overbrook.