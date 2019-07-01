Will Smith “Humbled” After ‘Aladdin’ Becomes His Highest Grossing Film

Smith shared the news on his Instagram account after it was announced that the live-action film accumulated $874.2 million worldwide.

Will Smith is one of Hollywood's greatest actors and his latest achievement just solidified that. The 50-year-old's movie Aladdin has consistently killed the box office since its May release, and consequently became Smith's highest grossing movie worldwide, to date.

Smith shared the news on his Instagram account after it was announced that the live-action film accumulated $874.2 million worldwide, topping his 1996 film Independence Day which garnered $817.4 million globally.

"Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career," he captioned the video. "I'm honored and I'm speechless. (You see what I did there? Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is... Thank you."

According to Deadline, although the Walt Disney Pictures film is Smith's biggest film worldwide, 2016's Suicide Squad still holds the cake as his top-grossing movie in North America with $325.1 million. However, it is more than likely that Aladdin will replace the DC Comics film as Smith's highest grossing film in North America, as it steadily remains in the top four films since its debut.

The Philadelphia actor's comments were flooded with messages from his co-stars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud celebrating his achievement, as well as his mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris, director of the film Guy Ritchie, as well as celebrities Michael Blackson, Fat Joe, Romeo Miller and more.

Next up for Smith on the big screen is Gemini Man and Spies In Disguise, both films set for release later this year.