Will Smith Battles Younger Version Of Himself In 'Gemini Man' Trailer

July 25, 2019 - 2:39 pm by Richy Rosario

Smith transports back to his younger self. 

Imagine being able to fight the younger version of yourself and intrinsically battling your past choices while physically punishing yourself during the process. This extreme self-reflection is the idea behind Will Smith’s latest film, Gemini Man

In the trailer, a young Smith fights his present-day persona. “25 years ago he took my blood, he made you from me. He’s been lying to you the whole time,” the 50-year-old actor tells his younger self on screen. “He told you, you were an orphan, and of all the people in the world to come after me why would he send you?" The trailer is also littered with high flying action scenes interpolated with fast cars and firestorms.

Gemini Man’s director Ang Lee is keen on the idea of battling your past identities. “The concept of a man being chased by himself is a really compelling idea for a story,” Lee said per People. “Thanks to the technology now it’s possible.”

“It’s really great to be able to look at youth versus experience and what age would you really go back to if you could,” Smith added. “I’m not going anywhere near my 20s. Maybe my 30s. But it’s so beautiful to be able to explore that.”

The old images of Smith were made possible through 3D technology and are comprised images of Smith’s early days as an actor (think The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air ). For Smith, it was quite the trip looking at his past performances, so much so that he had to water down his stellar acting abilities to match the younger character (who goes by Junior).

“He’s like, ‘I need you to act less good,'” Smith said. “He would show me some of my old performances of things and would say, ‘Look at this, for a reference. That’s not good. I need you to do that.'”

Gemini Man hits theaters nationwide on October 11. In the meantime, watch the trailer above.

issa-rae-insecure-season-four-september-2019-production
Rich Polk

Issa Rae And Cast To Begin Filming Season 4 Of 'Insecure' In September

Fans of HBO's hit comedy series Insecure let out an audible sigh of sadness when it was announced Season 4 wouldn't air during the 2019 summer. Despite Megan The Stallion informing us it was a hot girl/hot boy summer, many still missed Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Kelly.

While we still have a ways to go before the show returns, creator and star Issa Rae revealed during her TCA panel Wednesday (July 24) the show's writers are putting the final touches on the season's script and production is slated to begin in September.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom follows single 30-something-year olds in Los Angeles at varying levels in their careers as they navigate dating and life's WTF moments.

In the show's absence, the cast has gone on to experience individual success. Issa Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in the Will Packer comedy Little. Yvonne Orji who plays Issa's bestie launched a successful podcast with writer Luvvie Ajayi. Amanda Seales, who's cast as Tiffany premiered her widely-praised HBO comedy special I Be Knowin, while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) landed the role in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Good to know one our favorites is gearing up for a grand return.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z To Produce Netflix Film 'The Harder They Fall'

Jay-Z and his brand continue to grow as he solidifies another film producer credit under his belt. Variety reports that the father-of-three will join the production team for Netflix's crime movie The Harder They Fall.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco's actor Jonathan Majors will star in the flick as Nat Love who finds out the man who murdered his parents decades ago is being released from prison and decides to follow him and to enact revenge, the outlet reports.

Written and directed by British artist Jeymes Samuel, the movie was initially introduced to production companies in 2016, according to Complex. The original version had appearances from Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, Michael K. Williams, Rosario Dawson, Erykah Badu, and more.

The media mogul has contributed to a list of powerful projects where he holds the title of producer for Paramount Network's miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, and the long-awaited Amazon Free Meek docuseries. 

The cultural icon was recently featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack curated by Beyoncé. He also partnered with Meek Mill to launch the latter's Dream Chasers label under the Roc Nation umbrella.

kid-cudi-kenya-barris-series-1563914016
Getty

Kid Cudi And Kenya Barris To Release Netflix Animated Music Series

Black-ish and Girls Trip creator Kenya Barris and Grammy award-winning artist Kid Cudi are joining forces to release an adult-focused animated music series that is influenced by the artist's forthcoming album, Entergalatic. The Hollywood Reporter describes the series as a music showcase that will follow a young man on his journey to discover love. A press release considers the series to be a "first of its kind."

Cudi will star, write and executive produce the series, whereas Barris will work as executive producer under his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Ian Edelman, who also previously worked with Cudi on HBO's very own How to Make It in America, is also set to write and executive produce. Barris and Netflix also have two additional projects in connection to major streaming television streaming service; a feature film reboot of Shaft and a sequel to Coming to America. 

Entergalatic will be Cudi's first solo studio album since his Kanye-collab summer project KIDS SEE GHOSTS in 2018. The seven-track project featured the likings of KID SEE GHOSTS, Pusha T, Louis Prima, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yasiin Bey. 

Cudi will reportedly make appearances in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third season of Westworld,  and Shudder's Creepshow series. The animated series has not released a premiere date.

 

