Willie D Is Skipping Bushwick Bill’s Funeral Because They Didn’t Like Each Other

Willie D revealed that he won’t be attending Bushwick Bill’s funeral because he and his Geto Boys group member didn’t “like each other.” The Houston native opened up about his decision to skip the upcoming ceremony in an interview with Vlad TV.

“I feel like it's disingenuous for somebody to come to your funeral that you didn’t like,” he said. “Bill didn’t like me, I didn’t like Bill. That’s the truth. This ain’t no phony s**t I know that everybody wants to hear some politically correct s**t but that’s the truth.”

Willie D feels that if Bill had the choice, he wouldn’t want him at the funeral. “The energy is not right,” he said adding that he doesn’t want anyone possibly upset by his attendance or blaming him for Bill’s death. “I don’t think that I would be welcome.”

Prior to his death in June, Bill pulled out of a Geto Boys farewell tour after claiming that his pancreatic cancer diagnosis was being exploited. He vowed to return to the stage for a solo jaunt, but passed away not long after walking from the group tour which was subsequently canceled.

As for Willie, the rap legend also missed the funeral of Geto Boys founding member, DJ Ready Red, who died from a heart attack last summer. Willie didn't attend the funeral due to a previous falling out with Ready Red over not allowing him back in the Geto Boys after he “abandoned” the group, according to Willie.

To keep things balanced, the 52-year-old rap legend made it clear that people that he doesn’t like will be banned from his funeral as well.

Watch Willie's full explanation in the video below.