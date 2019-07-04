Woman Who Licked Ice Cream In Viral Video Facing 20 Years

A warrant has been issued for second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

The woman who went viral for licking a tub of ice cream inside a grocery store and then placing the container back into a freezer is facing 20 years in prison for tampering with the dessert.

According to reports, the video was viewed 11 million times and Lufkin police in east Texas are close to identifying the suspect in the June 28 video. Law enforcement is also looking for the gentlemen who recorded her and can be heard in the video egging her on by saying, "Lick it. Lick it."

"Our detectives are working to verify the identity of the female suspect before a warrant is issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product,” a police spokesperson said.

The unidentified woman is also facing a $10,000 fine.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

“As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together.”

Blue Bell Creameries, the company who makes the ice cream, removed their product from the shelves as a precaution following the viral video.