According To Reports, Woodstock 50 Is Officially Not Happening

UPDATE, 7/31/19, 2:48 p.m. EST:

A statement from the festival's co-founder confirms the cancellation.

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” said Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival. “…I would like to encourage artists and agents, who all have been fully paid, to donate 10% of their fees to HeadCount or causes of their choice in the spirit of peace.”

Original story below.

--

Per reports, Woodstock 50 is reportedly, officially off. As of last night, it looked like more of the announced headliners would not be in attendance. Per Variety, stakeholders and vendors were reportedly notified of the concert’s cancellation this morning (Jul. 31).

The 50th anniversary of the legendary festival reportedly lost their original site at Watkins Glen, N.Y., and after losing another site in the Empire State, organizers changed to the Merriweather Post Pavilion outside of Baltimore. Some reports have stated that the festival will be “free,” however, the meaning behind the “free” claim is more vague than anything.

Per reports, Miley Cyrus– who was set to headline at the event this coming August– reportedly pulled out of the event on Jul. 30. She joined performers JAY-Z, The Black Keys, the Lumineers, Santana and many more who have publicly said that they will not be at the event.

“Our intention holds firm,” the festival’s website reads. “To deliver a world-class, once-in-a-lifetime festival to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock.” The festival was reportedly set to be held as a one-day event, and four of five acts agreed to perform.

This is a developing story.

