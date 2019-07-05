'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Trailer Honors Rap Group's Epic Rise

July 5, 2019 - 1:31 pm by Richy Rosario

The series is produced by RZA and Alex Tse, who wrote the remake of 2018’s 'Superfly.' 

The trailer for Hulu’s highly anticipated 10-part series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga has arrived and features vignettes of the legendary Staten Island group’s journey to superstardom.

Actors Ashton Sanders (RZA), Dave East (Method Man), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah), and Joey Bada$$ (Inspectah Deck) star in the program. The series is produced by RZA and Alex Tse, who wrote the remake of 2018’s Superfly. Method Man is one of the show's executive producers, while Ghostface Killah and GZA serve as consulting producers.

According to Rolling Stone, the series is based on two books, The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, which chronicles the group’s ascension in the early '90s. “I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” RZA said in a statement  “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain."

"This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment," he continued. "In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the children.'”

The legendary rap group received their flowers this year when another documentary titled Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men premiered on Showtime. The film was created by Sacha Jenkins.

Watch the trailer above ahead of the show's release on Sept. 4.

revenge-of-the-dreamers-iii-cover-art-1562357441
Courtesy of Interscope

J. Cole And Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Has Arrived

As promised, J. Cole and Dreamville have officially released Revenge of the Dreamers III. 

After more than 100 artists were invited to Atlanta for the 10-day rap camp recording sessions, the compilation album's final 18 tracks included not only the label's roster but also artists like Kendrick Lamar, T.I., Dreezy, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, St. Beauty, Saba and more as featured guests.

The long-awaited album is laced with new beats, melodies, and lyrical skills that fans are sure to repeat from now until the end of 2019. Cole took to his Twitter account hours before the project's release to thank the Dreamville team, producers, and other contributing artists.

"Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt," he tweeted. "There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way."

Hear the entire project, featuring Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, EARTHGANG, J.I.D., Lute, Omen and more, down below.

Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III Tracklist:

1. "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby 2. "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy 3. "LamboTruck" featuring Cozz, Childish Major and Reason 4. "Swivel" featuring EarthGang 5. "Oh Wow...Swerve" featuring J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! and Maxo Kream 6. "Don't Hit Me Right Now" featuring Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and Buddy 7. "Wells Fargo (Interlude)" featuring J.I.D., Buddy, EarthGang and Guapdad 4000 8. "Sleep Deprived" featuring Lute, Mez, Omen and Davionne 9. "Self Love" featuring Ari Lennox, Baby Rose and Bas 10. "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies" featuring J.I.D and T.I. 11. "Costa Rica" featuring Reese LaFlare, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mex, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy and Ski Mask The Slump God 12. "1993" featuring Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D and J. Cole 13. "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.I.D., J. Cole and Vince Staples 14. "Sunset" featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy 15. "Got Me" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Omen and Dreezy 16. "Middle Child" featuring J. Cole 17. "PTSD" featuring Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen and St. Beauty 18. "Sacrifices" featuring EarthGang, Smino, Saba and J. Cole

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Drake Reportedly Involved In Raptors' Pitch To Kawhi Leonard

The #KawhiWatch has been in full effect since the NBA’s free agency season launched on June 30. Since then, the league’s fans have enjoyed surprise moments from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining the Brooklyn Nets to Jimmy Butler trading in his Philadelphia 76ers jersey for the Miami Heat’s uniform.

Next up on the roster is Kawhi Leonard. The Toronto Raptor won his second championship ring this season but also has options to weigh on where he wants to attempt another win. From league officials to even Snoop Dogg, Leonard’s decision has reached a fever pitch.

Now, according to FOX Sports’ Chris Broussard, the Raptors’ ambassador Drake is reportedly involved in the team's mission to convince Leonard to remain in the North. The alleged discussion involved Leonard having a role within Drizzy’s OVO record imprint, but the former continues to mull options with the Los Angeles Lakers—which just acquired Anthony Davis— or stay in Toronto.

Kawhi Update: Raptors had strong meeting yesterday. Drake heavily involved. Talked of having Kawhi involved w/his OVO record label. Kawhi in deep soul searching. Wants Lakers but wants to make sure Big 3 will fit/work. Clippers out. It’s btwn Lakers & Raptors. Very close.

— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 4, 2019

3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

It’s unclear on when Leonard will make his decision. On Friday (July 5), news of the Raptors’ private plane landing in San Diego, Calif., made headlines. Reporters are unsure if Leonard was onboard.

Lil-Nas-X-Speaks-On-Homophobic-Backlash
Video Screenshot

Lil Nas X Talks Dealing With Homophobic Backlash In BBC Interview

Since coming out as a gay man, Lil Nas X has received both positive and negative reactions. Now, the "Old Town Road" artist has shared why he decided to make his revelation more clear to fans and how he's dealing with the homophobic backlash on the internet.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the 20-year-old admitted that although he receives offensive commentary, he chooses to adopt a noncombative way of dealing with them.

"[While] learning the internet over the past couple of years, I used to be that person being negative," the Atlanta native said frankly. "So it's like I'm not angry or anything, I understand how they just want that reaction. I'm just going to [continue to] joke back [with you]."

And joking he has been. In one of many hilarious clapback tweets, X comically wrote, "next ni**a to say something offensive to me getting kissed." That post not only prompted more, less than happy Twitter replies, but also garnered over one million likes.

“I mean it’s just something that I was considering just like never like doing, like ever—taking to the grave,” he said about his decision to come out. “But it was like, I don’t wanna just live my entire life—especially, you know, how I just got to where I’m at—not just like doing what I wanna do, so...”

Despite the negativity, Lil Nas X believes he's helping open doors for more LGBTQ+ people and hopes that they "feel more comfortable" standing in their truth, despite not being fully accepted in the country and hip-hop communities. To date, "Old Town Road" has become the longest-running number one hip-hop song in Billboard history and has gone three times platinum.

Watch the clip from Lil Nas X's sit down interview with BBC Breakfast below.

Old Town Road rapper @LilNasX has seen a backlash since he came out earlier this week - but he tells @BBCBreakfast he's taking it with a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/9HT9Y4F8ft

— BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) July 5, 2019

