'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Trailer Honors Rap Group's Epic Rise

The series is produced by RZA and Alex Tse, who wrote the remake of 2018’s 'Superfly.'

The trailer for Hulu’s highly anticipated 10-part series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga has arrived and features vignettes of the legendary Staten Island group’s journey to superstardom.

Actors Ashton Sanders (RZA), Dave East (Method Man), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah), and Joey Bada$$ (Inspectah Deck) star in the program. The series is produced by RZA and Alex Tse, who wrote the remake of 2018’s Superfly. Method Man is one of the show's executive producers, while Ghostface Killah and GZA serve as consulting producers.

According to Rolling Stone, the series is based on two books, The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, which chronicles the group’s ascension in the early '90s. “I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” RZA said in a statement “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain."

"This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment," he continued. "In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the children.'”

The legendary rap group received their flowers this year when another documentary titled Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men premiered on Showtime. The film was created by Sacha Jenkins.

Watch the trailer above ahead of the show's release on Sept. 4.