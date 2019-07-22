young-dro-peforming-
Paras Griffin

Young Dro Arrested For Throwing A Plate Of Banana Pudding At His Girlfriend

July 22, 2019 - 11:18 am by VIBE

Banana pudding. Wow!

Young Dro is facing two counts of misdemeanor battery and family violence for reportedly hurling a plate of banana pudding at his girlfriend while at the couple's Atlanta-area home.

The food-flying fiasco between Dro, real name D'Juan Montrel Hart, and his girlfriend took place over money. Yet despite Hart's girlfriend insisting she doesn't want to press charges, local law enforcement booked the 40-year-old Bankhead rapper.

TMZ reports Dro is also being held on a child support contempt order. He owes a whopping $41,000 in back child support and in order to be released he must pay $10,000.

The back child support is for another child with a different woman, not the current girlfriend and Dro alleges that he's paid his previous debt.

Dro rose to prominence in 2006 with fellow ATLien T.I. with the release of the insanely sticky "Shoulder Lean." Most recently, in 2017 he released Da Real Atlanta.

Glad the food-fight and custody payments have been settled.

