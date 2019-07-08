Christopher-Cukor-Black-Man-YouTube-911
Facebook

YouTube Employee Calls Police On Black Man For Waiting Outside Of Building For A Friend

July 8, 2019 - 1:13 pm by VIBE Staff

The misuse of the emergency call system continued over the holiday weekend when a YouTube employee called the police on a black man he believed was trespassing.

Wesly Michel, a software engineer for Dictonary.com, filmed and posted the incident on Facebook on Thursday (July 4). Michel was reportedly waiting for his disabled friend near her building when Christopher Cukor called the police. Cukor claimed Michel tried to walk into the building, refused to share information about who he was and who he was visiting. As Cukor son begs him to leave Michel alone, he continues to accuse Michel of trespassing.

Michel goes on to warn Cukor that he will join the list of many other white people who have called the police on black people being black people. The video is especially heartbreaking as Cukor's son tell his father to stop.

“Daddy, let’s go. I don’t like this. Please daddy, let’s go,” he said. “Daddy, don’t. It’s the better daddy. I agree with him.”

But Cukor insists Michel “tailgated” him through the door which led to his trespassing accusation. A few minutes into their encounter, Michel's friend Cathy greets him from the sidewalk as Cukor is on the phone with a dispatcher.

“I told you! Daddy, look what you’ve gotten us into. Let’s go!” his son says as they walk away from the building.

The entire ordeal was more than troubling as people took to social media to defend both parties. While Michel was accused of race-baiting, some have tried to defend Cukor's actions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in 2013 that Cukor's father was killed by a man with a mental illness in the driveway of his home. Cukor and his family placed blame on the Berkley Police Department for not responding to their father's 911 call.

"I'm aware that the police have stated that they made no mistake in their response to my father's call for help," he said to reporters at the time. "We find this very disturbing, that a citizen's call for emergency help can go unanswered and leads to his death."

His family went on to sure the police department.

YouTube nor Cukor have made any public statements about the incident.

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event - Show
Getty Images

Chris Brown's 'INDIGO' Album Debuts At Number One

Chris Brown’s latest project INDIGO is the new reigning No. 1 album in the country.

According to Billboard, the 29-track LP which features three bonus tracks and guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others, debuted at No. 1 on this week’s 200 Albums Chart. This marks the third time the Virginia native has had a No. 1 album– he also topped the charts with 2011’s F.A.M.E. and 2012’s Fortune.

Per the publication, "Indigo’s first week was supported largely by streaming activity, as the set tallied 76,000 SEA units, which equates to 97.95 million on-demand audio streams for the set’s lengthy track list of 32 songs." 28,000 of the numbers in Indigo's tally is from pure album sales, which is supported by concert tickets to support his upcoming tour, as well as merchandise/album bundles.

No. 2 on the 200 Albums chart is Lil Nas X's 7 EP. The 20-year-old phenomenon continues to sit atop the Hot 100 with his hit "Old Town Road," which is now two weeks away from tying the record for the longest No. 1 reign on the charts.

Continue Reading
lion-king-caast
Courtesy of Disney

Social Media Wants To Know: Where Is James Earl Jones?

With Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King just days aways, fans of the beloved animation are giddy with excitement to see the film come to life, (and likely have scheduled therapy appointments for the trauma that will occur from watching Mufasa's murder a second time)

Disney has taken an elegant t approach to the promotion of the film, occasionally releasing photos and teasers on Twitter and Instagram. However, even with the gentle touch, fans have noticed a key figure missing from all the pictures: James Earl Jones.

The Tony-award winning actor voiced the role of Mufasa in the original 1994 movie, so when it came time for the live-action version, director Jon Favreau naturally commissioned the Oscar-nominated star to reprise the role, and he (thankfully) agreed.

Yet, the 88-year-old Broadway star has been missing from the promotional photos and the latest cast art, which has a lot of social media concerned.

Listen, I'm getting worried.

This is like the third major photo roll-out they have done for the #LionKing and nobody is asking the real question: WHERE IS JAMES EARL JONES!?

He is the original Mufasa and came back on to voice him again 25 years later -- where is he? pic.twitter.com/TIE1kpdKPh

— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/THEPERFOURMER/status/1148327285310668801

Me checking Twitter to make sure that James Earl Jones is okay. pic.twitter.com/pLa3vrPr7z

— Slow Down (@SlowDownMeow) July 8, 2019

Relax yal, James Earl Jones is still Mufasa #LIONKING

— Tiffany Nicole, MS (@notofdaordinary) July 8, 2019

For the two of you on the planet that don't know the story, Disney's The Lion King takes places in the fictitious African safari known as Pride Rock. King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi have welcomed their son, Simba, a precocious cub who "just can't wait to be king."

While Simba frolics everywhere the light touches, his uncle Scar, ruler of the despised hyenas, orchestrates a devious plan to take over the Pridelands, which results in his brother's murder and Simba's exile.

Gone from the only home he knows, Simba makes unlikely friends when his past finally catches up with him. He then decides to face his fears, fight for his land, and take his place as the true king of Pride Rock.

The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.

Continue Reading
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" - After Party
Getty Images

Will And Jada Smith Post 21st Birthday Tributes To Son Jaden

We watched Jaden Smith grow up before our very eyes, and today (Jul. 8), the ERYS musician turns 21 years old. His famous parents– Will and Jada Pinkett Smith– wished their eldest child a happy legal birthday with some adorable throwback videos and photos.

"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” the Red Table Talk host wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo montage of her first-born child.

“You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love,” she continued. “You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom…”

Ever the jokester, Will opted for a short, sweet and simply hilarious caption to accompany a video montage of his own for his famous son. "Jaden is 21 today!!” He wrote. “The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person.”

Check out their beautiful tributes to their amazing son below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jul 8, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. 🙂 Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!? 📹: @westbrook

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

14h ago

Watch The 8 Best Freestyles From Nicki Minaj's #MegatronChallenge

News

20h ago

Korey Wise Purchased A $925K Harlem Apartment Overlooking Central Park

Movies & TV

14h ago

Lion King Releases Cast Photo, But Where Is James Earl Jones?