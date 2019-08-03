Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST Trap House Clothing &amp; Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison

August 28, 2019 - 12:35 pm by VIBE Staff

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo is using his time in prison to further his education. The artist, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for gun and drug charges, received his GED this week.

The news was shared on his Instagram and conformed by The Fader on Tuesday (Aug 27). "Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through," a captioned photo on his Instagram account read. "Thanks wife, a ni**a just gained a lil weight a ni**a eating good that’s why."

The rising West Coast rapper career came to a halt in June 2018, when he was sentenced to a two-decade prison sentence on charges of drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, the rapper could be released fairly soon.

Information from the rapper, born Jason Jamal Jackson's inmate entry on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website declared last year he would be eligible for parole starting on September 19, 2020, a far cry from his original release date of May 31, 2038.

Greedo caught the attention of many with The Wolf of Wall Street project, as well as co-signs from Freddie Gibbs, Pnb Rock and Rich The Kid. He also earned some frowns from critics with his opinions about J. Cole and Tupac Shakur.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Light Up The Dance Floor With "Señorita" At MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello embodied an angelic seductive goddess as she stood alongside her beau Shawn Mendes while they performed their hit single "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Glowing string lights covered the stage as the Cuban-American songstress belted lyrics, staying close by Mendes' side, sporting an all-white sheer embellished fit. Keeping it simple, Mendes rocked a white tank, suspenders, black pants, and his acoustic guitar to let his leading lady shine but still gave fans his sultry notes.

The chemistry was sizzling between the duo as they gazed into one another's eyes, sharing a hot and quick dance number. Cabello and Mendes are just as in sync on the stage as they are off it; their budding friendship has grown into a romantic relationship.

Before the VMAs came to an end, the Island Records track was awarded Best Collaboration. "Señorita" was also nominated for Song Of The Summer, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SEÑORITAAAAAA! won best collaboration award!! thanks @vmas 😻😻😻 and thank u guys so much for tonight! we love you guys sooooooo much ❤️

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Watch the couple heat up the stage below.

Drake Debuts "Money In The Grave" Video Feat. Rick Ross

In a black-and-white visual directed by Theo Skudra, Drake showcases nothing but wins for his "Money In The Grave" video. Alongside Rick Ross, the pair toast to the good life as they rap about luxury and getting the last laugh.

The melody arrived shortly after and in celebration of the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Finals in June 2019. "Money In The Grave" was accompanied by "Omerta" and began to fan the flames of what might be new music from Drizzy.

In 2018, Drake released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, that featured two sides. On A Side, the "Mob Ties" rapper put his rapping skills on display before switching to B Side where he traversed the melodic route. Melodies like "After Dark," "In My Feelings," "Jaded," and "Nice For What" were popular standouts. Details have been scarce concerning an album.

Watch the video above.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Travis Scott Announces Netflix Documentary 'Look Mom I Can Fly'

Travis Scott has had a summer filled with releases from his Jordan 1 Retro Lows to his Cactus Jack pop up shop overseas, teaming up with Reese's Puffs cereal, and being featured on musical projects with Ed Sheeran and Young Thug.

The Houston-native is not stopping just yet. He took to his Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 22) to announce a nostalgic release of his upcoming Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Aug 22, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

The rapper popped up at a used video store in Houston's Central Northwest neighborhood with radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box to autograph his version of the throwback VHS tapes.

THE LEGEND. @trvisXX 🚀🚀 #LookMomICanFly pic.twitter.com/m94OKk8yzx

— KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 23, 2019

Back cover of @trvisXX’s Netflix documentary. Looks like we’re getting tour footage, founding of the label and some FATHERHOOD footage as well! #LookMomICanFly #LMICF pic.twitter.com/GCMIN9hmY6

— KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 22, 2019

With no official details of the doc's release, fans will be able to "join Travis Scott and the ragers on a rollercoaster ride to Astroworld."

Never before seen footage, his early moments as a father, and his entrepreneurial journey with his Catcus Jack label will be highlighted in the film.

