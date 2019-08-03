Rapper 03 Greedo attends the Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST at The Belasco Theater on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

03 Greedo Is All Smiles After Getting His GED In Prison

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo is using his time in prison to further his education. The artist, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for gun and drug charges, received his GED this week.

The news was shared on his Instagram and conformed by The Fader on Tuesday (Aug 27). "Grad pics shout out to my father in law for coming through," a captioned photo on his Instagram account read. "Thanks wife, a ni**a just gained a lil weight a ni**a eating good that’s why."

The rising West Coast rapper career came to a halt in June 2018, when he was sentenced to a two-decade prison sentence on charges of drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. However, the rapper could be released fairly soon.

Information from the rapper, born Jason Jamal Jackson's inmate entry on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website declared last year he would be eligible for parole starting on September 19, 2020, a far cry from his original release date of May 31, 2038.

Greedo caught the attention of many with The Wolf of Wall Street project, as well as co-signs from Freddie Gibbs, Pnb Rock and Rich The Kid. He also earned some frowns from critics with his opinions about J. Cole and Tupac Shakur.