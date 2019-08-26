2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage
2019 MTV VMAs: Winners List (Updating Live)

August 26, 2019 - 8:21 pm by VIBE Staff

MTV's Video Music Awards took the turn up to New Jersey this year with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Rosalía and many more.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the Prudential Center in New Jersey Monday (Aug 26) was a haven for big moments in pop culture. From Lizzo's girl power set to Normani's solo debut, there were plenty of moments that had fans on their feet.

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, who took home two trophies for video of the year and video for good thanks to her hit single "You Need To Calm Down." The next batch of big winners included Ariana Grande and Billie Ellish who were not in attendance. Grande took home Artist of the Year and Ellish scooped up "Push Artist of the Year" and best new artist.

Other notable moments included Lil Nas X's Tron-like performance of "Panini," Big Sean and A$AP Ferg's performance of their new single "Bezerk" and a special hip-hop medley by New Jersey's finest: Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

There were also plenty of firsts at the VMAs like Lil Nas X's first win for song of the year and Normani's solo win for best R&B video.

Latinx power was also in the house as Rosalía performed with Ozuna and J Balvin and Bad Bunny gave a very creative performance of "Qué Pretendes."

Also during the Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott received the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award and provided a perfect performance of some of her biggest hits like "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Pass That Dutch," "Work It" and more.

Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below.

***

Video Of The Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" (WINNER) 

Artist Of The Year

Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande (WINNER) 
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

Song Of The Year

Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" (WINNERS)
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Best New Artist

Ava Max
Billie Eilish (WINNER) 
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" (WINNERS)
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish (WINNER) 
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" (WINNERS)
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Khalid - "Talk"

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money" (WINNER) 
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip"
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" (WINNERS) 

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" (WINNERS) 
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" (WINNERS)

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" (WINNERS)
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity"

Best Rock

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" (WINNERS) 
twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

Video For Good

Halsey – "Nightmare"
The Killers – "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
John Legend – "Preach"
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" (WINNERS)

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
BTS (WINNERS) 
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don't We

Best Power Anthem

Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
Halsey – "Nightmare"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
Maren Morris – "GIRL"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer" (WINNERS) 
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

Song Of Summer

Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend" (WINNERS) 
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Jonas Brothers – Sucker"
Khalid – "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Directed by Dave Meyers (WINNERS)
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" ­– Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Visual Effects by Bryan Fugal of Centralfugal Productions, Ryan Ross & Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX (WINNERS)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Editing by Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – "Almeda" – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Art Direction by John Richoux (WINNER) 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best Choreography

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Choreography by Charm La'Donna (WINNERS)
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – "Almeda" – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Choreography by Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham (WINNER)
Solange – "Almeda" – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder
Courtesy of Instagram

Florida Rapper Lil Dell On The Run After Being Charged With Murder

Florida law enforcement is on the hunt for a local rapper who's wanted in connection with a Memorial Day Weekend shooting, which left one woman dead.

Lil Dell, born Cordellious Dyess, was part of group teens who allegedly fired more than 40 shots into a crowded parking lot outside of Platinum Night Club in Pensacola. The incident left a 20-year-old dead.

Florida police say the victim, Elizabeth Harris, wasn't the intended target. Yet despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she died.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm1LrfXBnOq/

Dyess cohorts are Tequan Warren, 18, Dante Walker, 19, and 17-year-old Markeasia James. Police have reportedly picked up  the trio for their involvement in the crime

Walker is believed to be an accessory to the crime, while James and Warren are facing aggravated assault, attempted murder, and first-degree murder charges. If convicted, both may be sentenced to life in prison. Dyess may face a similar fate.

Harris' mother, Tawanna Campbell, spoke with reporters and is grief-stricken by her daughter's untimely death.

"It's not gonna solve anything. I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know?" said Campbell said. "It's a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they're gonna lose family. I've lost my family. It's just too much."

Dyess is on the run for firing a deadly missile, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm and criminal mischief.

Continue Reading
SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration
Comedian Leslie Jones attends SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City.
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Leslie Jones To Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

With the 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" to premiere in September, comedian Leslie Jones has announced that she will depart from the late-night sketch series after five seasons. She first joined as a writer and then turned around as one of the featured players and cast members in 2014, Variety reports.

As she makes her next career move the award-winning entertainer will navigate through film projects in addition to her hour-long Netflix stand-up comedy special that will globally launch in 2020.

With her sense of humor and lively energy, the talent quickly became a standout. From appearing on the shows "Weekend Update" to being a love interest in a series of taped segments, Jones was one of the program's oldest members in her mid-to-late- 40's. Some of her popular moments included her jokes with Colin Jost and most recently, mocking R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King.

She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and two Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and inclusion on the Time 100 list, per Deadline. In 2016, she was awarded the Women Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Female Action Hero for her role in Ghostbusters.

Her time on SNL paved a way for her to provide commentary on NBC's Olympics broadcasts and cameos on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

 

Continue Reading

New Jersey Rap Legends Perform Medley Of Hits At 2019 VMAs

While areas like New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles are often known for their prosperous hip-hop roots, don’t sleep on Jersey. New Jersey is the home for some of the greatest rap artists of all time, and as the site for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the state was honored with a tribute performance by their biggest stars.

Ice-T, a New Jersey native despite being known as a West Coast artist, introduced the set. “Hip-hop may have been born in the Bronx, but it was raised across the river, right here in New Jersey,” he said.

From there, the state was represented through a medley of hits by Redman, Fetty Wap, Wyclef Jean, Naughty By Nature, and Queen Latifah.

After launching things off with a brief performance of Naughty By Nature's all-time party starter "O.P.P.," Redman took the stage to perform his iconic verse from performing "Da Rockwilder," his hit with Method Man from their 1999 joint album Blackout!. The set then went to a more recent star, with Jersey native Fetty Wap performing his Billboard top 10 hit "Trap Queen."

Wyclef Jean got to contribute two songs to the set: first, he played guitar while singing his solo hit "Gone Till November," and then he represented The Fugees with a performance of "No Woman No Cry" from their legendary album The Score. Queen Latifah, fresh off of an appearance on Rapsody's album Eve, then rode to the stage on a motorcycle and performed her song "U.N.I.T.Y." The set was then concluded with Naughty By Nature returning to perform "Hip Hop Hooray," closing out the evening's festivities.

Watch the MTV Video Music Awards' New Jersey rap medley above.

Continue Reading

