2019 MTV VMAs: Winners List (Updating Live)

MTV's Video Music Awards took the turn up to New Jersey this year with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Rosalía and many more.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the Prudential Center in New Jersey Monday (Aug 26) was a haven for big moments in pop culture. From Lizzo's girl power set to Normani's solo debut, there were plenty of moments that had fans on their feet.

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, who took home two trophies for video of the year and video for good thanks to her hit single "You Need To Calm Down." The next batch of big winners included Ariana Grande and Billie Ellish who were not in attendance. Grande took home Artist of the Year and Ellish scooped up "Push Artist of the Year" and best new artist.

Other notable moments included Lil Nas X's Tron-like performance of "Panini," Big Sean and A$AP Ferg's performance of their new single "Bezerk" and a special hip-hop medley by New Jersey's finest: Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean.

There were also plenty of firsts at the VMAs like Lil Nas X's first win for song of the year and Normani's solo win for best R&B video.

Latinx power was also in the house as Rosalía performed with Ozuna and J Balvin and Bad Bunny gave a very creative performance of "Qué Pretendes."

Also during the Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott received the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award and provided a perfect performance of some of her biggest hits like "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Pass That Dutch," "Work It" and more.

Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below.

Video Of The Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" (WINNER)

Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song Of The Year

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" (WINNERS)

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" (WINNERS)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Push Artist Of The Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" (WINNERS)

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Khalid - "Talk"

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – "Money" (WINNER)

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" (WINNERS)

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" (WINNERS)

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" (WINNERS)

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" (WINNERS)

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity"

Best Rock

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" (WINNERS)

twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

Video For Good

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" (WINNERS)

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNERS)

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don't We

Best Power Anthem

Ariana Grande – "7 rings"

DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"

Halsey – "Nightmare"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"

Maren Morris – "GIRL"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer" (WINNERS)

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

Song Of Summer

Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend" (WINNERS)

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers – Sucker"

Khalid – "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca – "Ransom"

Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Directed by Dave Meyers (WINNERS)

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" ­– Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Visual Effects by Bryan Fugal of Centralfugal Productions, Ryan Ross & Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX (WINNERS)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Editing by Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – "Almeda" – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Art Direction by John Richoux (WINNER)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best Choreography

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Choreography by Charm La'Donna (WINNERS)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – "Almeda" – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Choreography by Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham (WINNER)

Solange – "Almeda" – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides