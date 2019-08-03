2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Emma McIntyre

3-Year-Old Girl Uses Money From Lemonade Stand To Help Less Fortunate Moms

August 13, 2019 - 9:45 pm by Latifah Muhammad

It’s never to early to make a difference. A 3-year-old North Carolina girl raised enough money from selling lemonade to reach her goal of helping mothers in need.

On Monday (Aug 11), little Ava Lewis and her mom, Maggie, dropped off multiple boxes of diapers, baby wipes and other necessities, to the Good Samaritan Inn, a rescue center located in Durham, North Carolina that houses on average 130 women and children every night. The donation was made possible thanks to sales from Ava’s Homemade Lemonade.

"It just means the world to us to see a young person...that is thinking of others. And is selling her lemonade to have the funds to buy the diapers and the wipes -- it just makes my day, " said Good Samaritan Inn director Gail Mills according to Raleigh, North Carolina's ABC 11. "Such a heartwarming experience to meet little Ava and to see how her mother is teaching her at such a young age to care for others and to share her blessing with people who are having a hard time."

Ava and Maggie, set up a lemonade stand outside of Maggie’s hair salon, The Lather Lounge. Although she started out selling cups of lemonade, customers ended up buying gallon jugs, helping Ava meet her fundraising goal within days. The young entrepreneur launched a Facebook page dedicated to her growing lemonade company and the account is filled with positive customer reviews.

See more on Ava’s story in the video below.

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

