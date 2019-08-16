2012 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3
50 Cent Explains How Snoop Dogg "Stole" His Lamborghini

August 16, 2019 - 12:57 pm by Alexis Reese

"I came out and the car was gone."

Power executive producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) is spilling the details on how Snoop Dogg "stole" his Lambo during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (Aug. 16). According to Rap-Up, he and Snoop were performing at the Masters of Ceremony concert in Brooklyn in June. Fifty says Snoop surprised him when he showed up on stage during their "P.I.M.P. (Remix)" song.

Now after the award-winning rapper wrapped up his set, he realized that his custom Versace Lamborghini Aventador was missing. As he was searching for his whip he soon found out that valet gave it to Snoop.

"I was like, 'Where did the car go?' And he was like, 'Snoop took the car.' I said, 'What? I'm like how you just let him take my car." Fifty was under the impression that the I Wanna Thank Me artist possibly took his car as payment for the performance.

"Later I made a tape saying that I owed him for the performance because he feel like you got me performing for free and you got cars like this out here. He thought I tricked him into a performance, but he offered to perform."

Jackson posted on his Instagram in late June his latest custom foreign two-door.

 

New skateboard alert 🛹 lol where the Big Boys @djenvy tell them I said pull up. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

Watch 50 Cent reveal what went down below.

BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet
Hilarious 'Christian Girl Autumn' Meme Takes Over Twitter In Response To 'Hot Girl Summer'

Summer is winding down to a close, and we're all a bit upset about it. As you may have heard, there was a phrase this season that swept the entire country, and it was all started by a young rapper from Houston. Megan Thee Stallion's phrase "Hot Girl Summer" has been said, used and capitalized on the world over, and one Twitter user asked, 'What's next?'

Cue the hilarious meme: Christian Girl Autumn.

The photo features two girls in their best fall 'fits. The pic is reportedly of two bloggers named Caitlin Covington and Emily Gemma. "Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn," the tweet read. It has more than 13,000 retweets and 50,000 likes, and some hilarious reactions.

"This picture left pumpkin spice residue on the inside of my screen," one commenter wrote, while another added, "This picture just asked for my regional managers phone number and customer services number."

Please look at some of the best "Christian Girl Autumn" tweets below. You won't regret it.

Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn 🍂😍 pic.twitter.com/yuqyt6YTex

— gio (@lasagnabby) August 9, 2019

me and my girls Karleigh, Caitleighynn, and Makelynn-Lee going to bible study after our prayer circle at starbucks during christian girl autumn pic.twitter.com/UjCYoQFj71

— meth gator (@hetrosexualicon) August 11, 2019

Christian Girl Autumn is a perfect horror movie name

— Matt Braunger (@Braunger) August 11, 2019

Looking away cuz these bitches can’t handle my energy #ChristianGirlAutumn pic.twitter.com/5FoYxFhO8F

— Jackson (@jcksonstephens) August 13, 2019

Nicki-Trina-No-Beef-Queen-Radio
Trina To Address A&R's Comments About Nicki Minaj On Instagram Live

Trina is ready to address the public about comments from her camp about Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this week, Reginald Saunders, the head of A&R at Trina's label and cousin Bobby Lytes slammed Nicki for not promoting their collaborative single, "BAPS." The song was apart of Trina's album The One released on June 21, which was also the same day as the release for "Megatron."

In Saunders' post about Nicki, he also called out the rapper for heavily promoting her guest feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" but only sharing "BAPS" for a short amount of time on social media.

"This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool," he said. "I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame, likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt."

On Tuesday (Aug. 14), Trina took to Instagram to let her fans know her plans to address how "BAPS" came about and why a video hasn't been shot.

"First of all, everybody that knows me knows anything I gotta say, I will say it and address it," she said. "I don't need anybody to speak for me. Second of all, everything that I have to say, I will address it tomorrow. So catch me live and I will say it one time and one time only. I will not repeat myself."

During her Queen Radio session on Monday (Aug. 13), Nicki addressed Saunders and said she was prepared to shoot a video to "BAPS" when the song was recorded in 2017. She also had Trina as a guest for Queen Radio at the time of the song's release, making it the most-streamed track on the project.

"I have my own schedule and I also have to worry about what makes not only sense/cents but dollars," she said. "And it's not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

 

A little overwhelmed right now but tomorrow 💙💙

You can listen to "BAPS" below.

WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Tina Knowles Explains Heartwarming Reason Why She Has 'Corny Joke Time' Instagram Series

Those who follow Beyoncé and Solange’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson on Instagram are already privy to her series, “Corny Joke Time.” It involves the designer doing just that– telling a super corny joke and letting an adorable chuckle out after the punchline.

TooFab got to discuss the series with Ms. Tina, where she revealed its heartwarming origin. According to the report, it began in honor of her late-brother. “He used to always have a corny joke, every-time you saw him," she told them on the red carpet at Beautycon L.A. this past weekend.

“[The jokes] were terrible, but you laughed anyway, he just made you feel good," she continued. "One day after he passed away, I said I'm gonna do a joke on Instagram and I thought I'd do it one time, but people's reaction to it was so great, we just kept going with it."

VIBE dubbed Ms. Tina an “Instagram Queen” in 2016, after it was announced she was taking a break from the app. A misconstrued post caused her to take a brief hiatus.

Take a look at some of her corny jokes below.

 

Decided the world could use a corny Joke to make us smile . Been a hell of a week ❤️❤️

Poor auntie

@snoopdogg

