50 Cent Explains How Snoop Dogg "Stole" His Lamborghini

"I came out and the car was gone."

Power executive producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) is spilling the details on how Snoop Dogg "stole" his Lambo during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (Aug. 16). According to Rap-Up, he and Snoop were performing at the Masters of Ceremony concert in Brooklyn in June. Fifty says Snoop surprised him when he showed up on stage during their "P.I.M.P. (Remix)" song.

Now after the award-winning rapper wrapped up his set, he realized that his custom Versace Lamborghini Aventador was missing. As he was searching for his whip he soon found out that valet gave it to Snoop.

"I was like, 'Where did the car go?' And he was like, 'Snoop took the car.' I said, 'What? I'm like how you just let him take my car." Fifty was under the impression that the I Wanna Thank Me artist possibly took his car as payment for the performance.

"Later I made a tape saying that I owed him for the performance because he feel like you got me performing for free and you got cars like this out here. He thought I tricked him into a performance, but he offered to perform."

Jackson posted on his Instagram in late June his latest custom foreign two-door.

Watch 50 Cent reveal what went down below.