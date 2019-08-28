'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Set To Return For Season Two
After hitting the small screen in early August, HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show will return to the airwaves for a second season, Shadow & Act reports. The comedy program was created by Robin Thede and helmed Issa Rae as an executive producer.
In a statement, Amy Gravitt, the network's programming executive vice president, said the crew remains ready to get started on the next season. "It's been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life," Gravitt said. "We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can't wait to see what next season holds."
#ABlackLadySketchShow has been renewed 👏🏾 for 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 second 👏🏾 season. 👏🏾
— A Black Lady Sketch Show (@BlackLadySketch) August 27, 2019
Starring Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis, and Thede as recurring cast members, black actresses display their comedic chops in various sketches. For Brunson, she hopes this show will open up doors for fellow women that want to break into and stay within the comedy sphere. "My hope is that even though it's on HBO, younger women are watching who are somewhere thinking, 'I don't know if I can do comedy. I don't know if I fit in any of the boxes.' We'd like to make it so there is no box anymore," she said in an interview with Nylon.
A Black Lady Sketch Show airs at 11 p.m. EST on Fridays on HBO.