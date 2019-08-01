AJ Calloway-Warner-Breaks-Ties
AJ Calloway attends the 2018 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on November 1, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's Media Center

A.J. Calloway Fired From 'Extra' Gig After Sexual Assault Investigation

August 1, 2019 - 4:44 pm by Alexis Reese

Calloway was suspended in February after rape allegations were made against him.

After 14 years, Warner Bros. Television has terminated its relationship with Extra host A.J. Calloway, following multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday (Aug 1).

Calloway was suspended in February with pay after THR published a report of allegations made against him by author Sil Lai Abrams last June. The incident reportedly happened in 2006 and was included in 2007 book, No More Drama, describing  Calloway as “well-spoken B-list celebrity Ray.” Calloway was arrested at the time but charges were later dropped on procedural grounds.

More accusers came forward in a story published earlier this year for The Daily Beast. They included three alleged rape incidents where accusers filed police reports in New York, New Jersy, and California dating back to 2003 with the most recent report in 2013.

Abrams posted on her Twitter account in response to the termination.

"It took way too long, but @WarnerMediaGrp FINALLY took the sexual assault and rape claims about A.J. Calloway made by me and other women seriously. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. #MeToo."

Following his suspension, Calloway's attorney, Lisa E. Davis told THR, ""Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name."

Calloway and his lawyer have yet to make comments in response to his termination.

Popular

Ava DuVernay Shares Devastating Detail About Korey Wise’s Girlfriend

From the Web

More on Vibe

buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019 buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019
iKon Media

Reggae Sumfest Gave One Jamaican-American More Than The Intended Irie Riddim

Montego Bay’s Catherine Hall Event Centre began to buzz at a quarter to midnight. The sun had long retired, with the moon taking up residence in the pitch-black sky, yet most attendees were awake with anticipation for Reggae Sumfest 2019’s major headliner. All, however, but one.

“Mi nuh like ow Buju perform,” one man defiantly said in patois. Donning a blue-and-white plaid shirt, the freckle-faced concertgoer sat on a hot pink couch inside the Jamaican Tourism Board’s VIP lounge and audaciously critiqued the entertainer.

“No sah, yuh mus mad. Buju? Yuh nuh like ow Buju perform?” his friend questioned.

A playful quarrel ensued between the two as their argument was quickly drowned out by the blaring music.

Buju Banton’s return to the stage has been met with overwhelming praise. After serving seven years inside a federal prison for drug and gun charges, the 47-year-old Grammy Award winner has made up for lost time with his Long Walk To Freedom tour while performing throughout the Caribbean. It would be another five hours before the lanky 6’2” dreddy would hit the stage, so for now, Mr. Freckles’ blasphemy would go unchecked.

For 27 years, Montego Bay has been home to the reggae music festival, which willingly opens its arms to all who enjoy the music, so it's not surprising to bump into travelers from Holland, Japan, and the States. However, if you want to partake in the glory of the chunes dem, you must journey to MoBay.

Sumfest organizers knew early on that owning the music and location of its birth is not only a savvy marketing tool for tourists but also an economic necessity for the island.

“Reggae is our ownable asset. No one else can own reggae,” Donovan White, JTB’s director of tourism said. “Jamaica is the heartbeat of the world and Sumfest is a manifestation of our musical heritage. We are so proud of who we are and our contributions through music. When the rest of the world is looking for something that makes their heart throb, they look to Jamaica.”

However, looking away from Jamaica, ironically, was a lot of what my own childhood consisted of. Like most immigrant parents, my mother traveled to America in hopes to earn her piece of the American dream. She wanted her daughter to have a different life than the one she fled from, and in the process assimilated, only speaking patois in the home and perfecting her best New York accent out and about.

Kingston 13’s Bartley Lane (my mother's childhood stomping grounds) was never spoken of in high regard. Montego Bay was always viewed as the country from her city girl vantage point, and Jamaica was a place she was born, but not home. So for me, venturing to Montego Bay was just supposed to be an escape from the rat race and constant crescendo of New York City life. Instead, it ignited questions about the island I never had before.

What’s wrong with Kingston? Why don’t I know more about Jamaica? What did Jamaica do to not earn my mother’s outward love and pride?

The first time I went to Jamaica I was four years old and made the journey with my aunt Lavern, who for all intents and purposes is my surrogate father. (Rumor has it when I was just days old, I threw up in the car ride home from the hospital. I cannot confirm or deny such scathing allegations.)

Visiting Jamaica didn’t have any effect on me as a kid. I wasn’t astute enough to pick up on the lifestyle or economic differences between the island and America. I would only realize just how polar opposite my life was compared to the life distant family members lived when I returned as a teen to visit my grandfather.

I saw the unfinished roads and the shanty house my mother grew up in, and just a few miles away from the dilapidated Bartley Lane, stood the luxury and beauty of the Pegasus Hotel. The grass was green, manicured and plush. The roads paved. Kingston’s visitors were treated better than the city’s inhabitants, but I was an adolescent who didn’t grasp the blatant disregard. It would be a year later when I returned for my grandfather’s funeral that I was taken aback by how much I had compared to what little many in Kingston had to make do with.

I never thought too much about Jamaica after that, nor did I have a pressing desire to reconnect with the island. So when the Jamaica Tourism Board invited myself along with several other scribes to write about the festival and the country, I found the task odd, as if I have to convince people to visit and partake in the almost 30-year-old festivities. But alas, I will remind readers that to smell like the Jamaican sun is an honor, that the culture and curry are unmatched, and that Jamaicans were the sole proprietor of the word “ting” long before Drake was born or made it mainstream.

Being in Montego Bay for Sumfest was a rooted experience. It felt good to walk throughout the center and see oceans of black and brown people who grew up not eating Wheaties for breakfast but instead ackee and saltfish with fried dumplings, plantain, and steamed banana. The week-long festival with non-stop parties (or bear bashment, as we Jamaicans often say) that culminated in two days of performances from the world’s brightest reggae entertainers was a mere backdrop to what became an unintended connection to my mother’s home.

Blackness is universal and while black people were stolen mostly from the shores of West Africa and settled all over the world, we’re more similar than different. Jamaicans are an especially colorful crop of people who’ve only been free from British rule for little more than half a century, (Aug. 6, 2019, will mark 57 years of independence) and despite the island’s issues, we’re a loving and intentional community energized by the sun and the homegrown Blue Mountain coffee.

The pride and sheer will of fellow yardies can be seen in the details like the crow’s feet accessorizing the corner of a woman’s eye as she balances a bowl of bananas on her head and leisurely goes about her day. Nothing will stop her from reaching her destination, bananas and all.

And while Jamaica is one of many islands within the Caribbean, there is no other that is as rightfully boasty. We know our culture has had a global impact and we intentionally used reggae as a vehicle. You can try to convince a yahd man there’s a better island than Jamaica, but it would just be that, a fool’s try.

While Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Spice, Chronixx, Koffee and others performed, I felt at ease in a place I only last visited when laying my grandfather to rest. Jamaica, unlike the many times before, became an opportunity to feel connected to a home I didn’t know I had. Contrary to what some political leaders will have you believe, I was eager to “go back” to where my family came from because at least there I could learn and build upon a legacy.

Mr. Freckles never returned to the VIP section. His sacrilegious comment about Buju may have tired him out, and who can blame him? Protoge took the stage at about 1 a.m. and by the time Mr. Mark Anthony Myrie skanked across the stage, the night sky had been replaced by a strawberry and mango sunrise.

“Me want to walk like a champion/Talk like a champion/ What a piece of body gal/ Tell me where you get it from/Knock 'pon your entrance/Ram pa pa pam pam/Gal let me in/ Me have a thing that you are waiting.”

Buju’s endurance, energy, and charisma was met with a gracious, welcoming crowd equally eager to hear his beloved rusty growl reverberate throughout the center. There was no need to explain, defend or dissect the feeling of his performance, or the festival or MoBay. It felt right. It felt safe.

It felt like home.

Continue Reading
Mario-Lopez-Trans-Apology Mario-Lopez-Trans-Apology
Getty Images

Mario Lopez Issues Apology For Remarks About Parenting Transgender Kids

Mario Lopez has apologized for his comments towards the parenting skills of transgender children, calling them ignorant and insensitive.

On Wednesday (July 31) the former Extra co-host released a statement to Variety and People, how he now has a deeper understanding of his comments. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Lopez appeared on The Candace Owens Show where they talked about a so-called trend of celebrities allowing their children to "pick their gender." Both were against the idea of it with Lopez calling the line of parenting "dangerous" and "weird," and cited a three-year-old as an example.

“Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong,” he said. “But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way, or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then — ‘Okay, well then you’re going to be a boy or a girl,’ whatever the case may be. It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Many have urged Lopez and many others to inquire education about transgender children as well as understanding the difference between sexuality and gender.

"Medical and psychological experts and parents of children who are transgender have long discredited the ideas that Mario Lopez shared last month,” GLAAD told PEOPLE in a statement. “The real ‘dangerous action’ is when someone with a public platform uses bad science to speak against a marginalized and vulnerable group of children. We spoke with Extra and it is clear that the showrunners do not support or share his view. They will address this issue on the show tonight. Lopez clearly needs a primer on trans issues. We reached out to his team to see if and how he will correct the record.”

Medical and psychological experts, and parents of children who are transgender, have long discredited the ideas that @MarioLopezExtra shared. The real dangerous action is when someone with a public platform uses bad science to speak against a vulnerable group of children. https://t.co/kz2pEMWTBm

— GLAAD (@glaad) July 31, 2019

Continue Reading
Titus-Burgess-Andy-Cohen
Getty Images

Titus Burgess Explains Why He Called Andy Cohen A "Messy Queen" For Eddie Murphy Questions

Tituss Burgess isn't backing down from his comments towards Andy Cohen.

Speaking with Wendy Williams, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star stayed true to his shade towards Cohen after the two had a brief standoff during his appearance on Cohen's late-night show, Watch What Happens Live. 

"I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone's legacy, especially not my own," he told Williams Tuesday (July 30) about his incident with Cohen on Sunday (July 28). "Who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. He has a wonderful movie coming out and I was not going to participate in talking about that."

Burgess was a guest on WWHL alongside Laverne Cox. The actor-singer appeared on Cohen's show to promote his new EP Saint Burgess and talk about his upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name which also stars Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes.

Cohen questioned Burgess about working with Murphy. "I was just wondering if you got close at all because he was very problematic for the gays at one point,” Cohen said in reference to Murphy's Delirious standup special from the 80s (Murphy apologized for his homophobic jokes in 1996). Burgess, who was bothered by the question replied by speaking about how he enjoyed working with Murphy on set.

“Oh, I see. He wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” Burgess responded. “We had a wonderful time. We talked about Dreamgirls. He should’ve won the Oscar, I believe.” Burgess then made a comment to someone off-camera about the question with Cohen asking, “What are you saying, Tituss?” “Keep going, girl,” Burgess replied. “Do your show.”

"I think that people misinterpret who they see on the screen sometimes and begin to have a relationship towards you based on misinformation," Burgess told Williams about the ordeal. After the show, Burgess called Cohen a "messy queen" for attempting to get Burgess to seemingly turn on his co-star.

"If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv, he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all," he said in an Instagram comment. "I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn't make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job."

He also explained to his fans why he was offended by the question about Murphy's past jokes.

Watch his interview with Wendy below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

Cyntoia Brown Will Be A Free Woman Next Week

Music News

12h ago

50 Cent Offers Mature Response To Rick Ross Saying He No Longer Has Value In Hip-Hop

News

13h ago

A$AP Rocky Takes The Stand In Sweden Assault Case