A Musical Inspired By 'Soul Train' Could Be Headed To Broadway

August 22, 2019 - 5:44 pm by Alexis Reese

Broadway could be getting a musical inspired by one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history.

A musical inspired by the 1970s classic black television program, Soul Train, is on the radar for a Broadway debut. Host and creator, Don Cornelius, debuted the highlights of black music and culture.  The syndicated program ran from 1971- 2006, featuring guests like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, and more.

The New York Times reports that a creative team of three of the most influential black women in the modern-day theater world will be the core of production. Kamilah Forbes, executive producer for the Apollo Theater, will sit as director, Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) will choreograph, and Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud) sits as the writer for the script.

Questlove posted on his Twitter with the news.

He will sit alongside Tony Cornelius, Don Cornelius' son, as executive producer.

Known for it's famous "Soul Train" line, the musical will center the in-studio performers. "I thought it would be so interesting to tell the story of the dancers and Don, in connection and in contrast and in contradiction and in conflict with each other," Morisseau said.

The playwright also will infuse the different "origins of dance culture and the black experience."

Don Cornelius stepped down as the host in 1993. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2012 in his Los Angeles home. He was 75.

The musical is aiming for a 2021 premiere.

