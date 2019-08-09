Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs at Bowlmor Lanes at Anaheim Garden Walk on July 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California
Jerod Harris

A Sober Ty Dolla $ign Doesn't Care About Making Hits

August 9, 2019 - 2:19 pm by VIBE Staff

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the best assist men in the game, lending his hooks and supporting vocals the likes of superstars like Kanye West, Drake, and The Chainsmokers. But when it comes to his own music, he's not focused on the charts at all.

“I wasn’t focused on, like, ‘Oh, let’s go make a f**kin’ generic-ass hit, you know, 97 bpms-plus, get the club going,” Ty tells SPIN in a new digital cover story. “I just wanted to give people some good music to listen to—something that sounds different from everybody else’s sh*t.”

In his interview with SPIN, Ty Dolla $ign explains that he's more focused on putting together a great, resonant project than he is on getting his streaming numbers up. And his Atlantic Records team seems to be on the same page.

“He played the album for everybody front to back, and we just believe it’s an incredible body of work. We never came to the conclusion that there’s no singles. We’re in a streaming world where so many records are popping up out of nowhere that you wouldn’t think were radio smashes,” said Brian Dackowski, SVP of marketing at Atlantic Records and Ty’s product manager. “...It definitely helps that he’s out there constantly working and keeping himself relevant in the marketplace. It gives him the time to really work on his craft.”

Ty, an avid smoker, also revealed that he created the album while sober.

“I stopped smoking weed. That was cool, to just completely just clear my head and write songs,” Ty says. “Before I would just go straight in the booth and freestyle everything and sometimes on this one, I wrote sh*t on my phone or on a piece of paper, tried to map it out harder.”

His currently untitled album features extensive collaboration with experimental musician serpentwithfeet, who describes Ty as "a big brother to me," and a single with Kanye West called "Ego Death." Advice from Kanye himself inspired some of the album's sound.

“I had a meeting one time with Kanye and played him the album,” Ty said. “He was like, ‘Bro, nah. You need to do what you do. Add more bass, add more drums, add more … the real sh*t, that’s what no one else is doing.’ That conversation definitely inspired me and made me go back and go crazy with the live instruments.”

Ty Dolla $ign just released a new single, "Hottest In The City," on Friday, Aug. 9.

B Free B Free
Detroit rapper B Free.
Puma Releases RS-X Hard Drive Sneakers With Detroit Rapper B Free

Puma has collaborated a lot with Detroit rappers in recent years, and now they've teamed up with 313 youngster B Free.

B Free has garnered buzz for his songs "Platinum Plus," and more recently "All Mine," which sees him trading melodic flows with Diggy Simmons. As a result, he's teamed with Puma to debut sneakers - the latest pair being the RS-X Hard Drive running shoe. The RS-X Hard Drive combines an 80s-inspired design with Puma's Running System (RS) Technology, which integrates cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The latest project isn't Puma's first collaboration with Detroit hip-hop style. Big Sean released an entire line of Puma apparel and sneakers last fall, and Detroit street rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed with Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owner and Distinct Life founder Rick Williams for a pair of purple Puma suedes.

Along with his deal with Puma, B Free is also working directly with the Detroit Pistons for the upcoming NBA season. He will be appearing in commercials, performing at home games, and claims the title as the official voice of the Pistons.

The Puma RS-X Hard Drive is available now.

 

@pumasportstyle and myself teamed up to debut the new “RS-X Hard Drive“ shoes which were released on 08/01/2019! Let me know what y’all think of the shoes! #RS-XHardDrive | 📷: @marc_mill . . . . . . . . #officialbfree #bfree #puma #rsxharddrive #letmeknow #prodbybert #torrencejayy #triller #fox2 #detroitvseverybody #detroitbasketball #puma #pumacell #nbadraft #draftday #detroitpistons #pistons #detroit #newyork #la #forevergolden #menaceinparadise #crowdfreak #fmg #pumauproar #pumahoops #lostinparadise #freetroit

ILoveMakonnen-Big-Freedia-Billboard-PRIDE-Issue
David Needleman

iLoveMakonnen And Big Freedia Talk Visibility In Hip-Hop In 'Billboard's' Pride Issue

Big Freedia and iLoveMakonnen may have different sounds but their mission to inspire the youth is very much the same.

Freedia, a powerhouse in bounce music and Makonnen, who's journey in hip-hop has taught us many lessons, joined Tegan Quin (of Tegan and Sara fame), Hayley Kiyoko and Adam Lambert for Billboard's inaugural Pride Issue. On Thursday (Aug. 9) the artists discussed their experiences in the music industry as LGBTQIA artists and how they stay true to themselves.

Makonnen gave his fans a deeper understanding of his truth, how he lives confidently free in his own skin, and it is to work in a cis-heterosexual dominated industry. The Grammy-nominated artist spoke to staying visible in an industry where he refuses to let himself be overshadowed, Makonnen knows that his community is on "the main stage of the world."

"A lot of people in the industry get their creative inspiration from the gays but don't want to give it up to the gays. Somebody needs to be talking about these issues and showing that you can be yourself," the 30-year-old said.

Makonnen remained fully ambiguous about his sexuality before officially coming out in early 2017 after being inspired by a late friend of his who passed away the same year. His hit "Tuesday" took over the charts in 2014 leading to a deal with Drake's OVO roster. Makonnen left the label in 2016 and recently released the EP M3.

"That's what really made me come out in my career, and also a lot of my fans. I felt like they'll see a mirror in me. My music goes [to places] where it's not supported to come out as gay, [where] your family will turn their back on you."

Freedia, who has gone on to work with the likes of Drake and Beyonce, gave props to RuPaul for extending an olive branch during his rise to the top.

"That’s how I felt when RuPaul came for me [to collaborate on music in 2012]," Freedia said in relation to mentorship. "That was mother rescue right there. It definitely feels good when you have somebody in the walk of life that you’re in say, “Hey, here’s a helping hand.”

Here are some other takeaways from the chat below.

On Approaching Visibility

Big Freedia: The first 10 years of my journey, I was still figuring out who I was, and then I had to redo it all over again when I became bigger. So instead of saying, “I’m gay and this is me,” I started telling the story through my music. You want to pull back sometimes, but it’s hard. I can’t pull back. I’m 6 foot 3, I’m tall, and I’m gay. I light up the room.

iLoveMakonnen: Same for me. In hip-hop, it wasn’t very supported to come out, so I knew this would be a big thing for me. But we are on the main stage of the world, and to act like [queer artists in hip-hop] don’t exist? A lot of people in the industry get their creative inspiration from the gays but don’t want to give it up to the gays. Somebody needs to be talking about these issues and showing that you can be yourself.

On Accepting The Role As A Queer Activist

Freedia: When I was doing my TV show [Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce aired on Fuse from 2013 to 2017], I was educating the masses as well. All you can do is go out there and be the best you. I get DMs all the time: kids who don’t know how to come out to their parents, parents who don’t know how to deal with their kids who are gay. I try to give the best advice I can. That’s all I can do.

Makonnen: I don’t really feel a pressure -- more like a responsibility. [My fans] look up to me and support me, so when they ask for advice or anything, the least I can do is respond in a Snapchat message or Instagram. We owe those people. They’ll come out [to shows], they’ll buy your merch, they’ll sing all your songs. They really listen to you.

On The Decision To Come Out

Freedia: For me, what’s understood don’t need to be explained. I came out at a very early age. I sat my mom down at my 12th birthday party and told her in front of my friends. She said, “Baby, mama already knows, and I’m going to love you regardless.” Once I got my mom’s support, there was nothing else I needed.

Makonnen: I came out Jan. 20, 2017 -- the day Donald Trump got inaugurated. [The person] who really inspired me was my friend Marcus. He passed away in 2017; he was an older gay guy in Atlanta, and he was black, and [he had] always been out. He was just so strong and fearless. He was like, “Whenever you’re ready, I’m here to support you to get your wings and fly.” That’s what really made me come out in my career, and also a lot of my fans. I felt like they’ll see a mirror in me. My music goes [to places] where it’s not supported to come out as gay, [where] your family will turn their back on you. I just wanted to be the change I wanted to see in the world.

On Important Co-Signs

Makonnen: Lil Peep [who died in 2017]. He was like a new, younger artist [who said], “I still love you and want to work with you.” Actually, I’ve seen a lot of withdrawal and turn-the-other-way [reactions] since coming out, but it is what it is.

Freedia: That’s how I felt when RuPaul came for me [to collaborate on music in 2012]. That was mother rescue right there. It definitely feels good when you have somebody in the walk of life that you’re in say, “Hey, here’s a helping hand.”

Watch the discussion here.

Megan-Thee-Stallion-Cardi-B-Nicki-Minaj
Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Fans To Stop Pitting Femcees Against Each Other

Megan Thee Stallion's love for women in the music industry is evident. As artists like Lizzo, Kehlani, Ari Lennox and SZA "drive the boat," the Houston rapper has exuded a genuine aura that's appreciated by everyone from Nicki Minaj to Cardi B.

So when the queen of Hot Girl Summer was asked if her latest collab with Minaj would prevent her from collaborating with Cardi, the rapper gave an honest answer.

"I really, really, really, like both of them," the Hot Girl told E!'s Daily Pop Thursday (Aug. 8)."They're two different people, two different rappers. It's not even the same." While calling Minaj as a "big sister" figure, Meg blocked all assumptions that she would be team Nicki or team Cardi and that comparing the two is unnecessary. She continued "I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them... I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too."

Megan Thee Stallion successfully and surprisingly collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the official "Hot Girl Summer" single with Ty Dolla $ign released Friday (Aug. 9).

Beef between the New York-raised rappers dates back to 2017 after Nicki name-dropped Offset in "Swish Swish" verse. Which then turned in Cardi venting on Instagram about her idols now becoming her rivals. In 2018, the peak of the tense beef made news at a Harper's Bazaar event at New York Fashion Week on (Sept. 7) when Cardi threw a shoe at one of Minaj's entourage members.

Despite their strained relationship, maybe Meg can invite the duo to "Drive the boat" and make amends.

Cardi B recently showed love to her favorite women in the rap game following Jermaine Dupri's comments towards female rappers. The Bronx native took to social media to shed a light on artists like Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika who use clever wordplay in their raps.

Nicki has done the same in the past, with love to legends like Foxy Brown and Queen Latifah. Despite assumptions from critics, the entertainer has also given shine to new talent like Kash Doll, Maliibu Miitch and Asian Doll.

In a previous interview with Yesha Callahan of Essence, Megan spoke to the idea of female rap beef, suggesting there's nothing wrong with friendly competition.

"I feel like since, like, forever, it has only been, like, one female rapper at a time," she said. "And naturally, women are competitive. So I feel like, without beef, hip-hop probably wouldn’t even be what it is, so it’s good to have, like, a little friendly competition here and there.”

The 24-year-old artist added: “Just because we might be rapping about some of the same things, we’re not doing it in the same way. There’s enough room for all of us to eat. So as soon as we can get that together, then we’ll be all right.”

 

