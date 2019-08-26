Aaliyah's Estate Issues Statement On Treatment Of Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

"Below is inappropriate and unacceptable."

Days after its unveiling, Aaliyah's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas was tampered with by an unidentified person. The image of the person applying a lipgloss to the figure was published by the late R&B singer's Twitter page alongside a statement calling for this action to not be repeated.

"We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family's @RAD_6 support!" the statement reads before showing the photo that is deemed "inappropriate and unacceptable."

After months of petitions calling for the figure, the organization decided to craft Aaliyah's likeness in honor of her "Try Again" music video outfit. In a statement issued to VIBE, Adam Morey, Studios Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, explained why this decision was made.

"It was clear right away it would be the 'Try Again' look for our Aaliyah figure. The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices," he said. "Mining popular culture as only Madame Tussauds can, our desire to honor Aaliyah and the look in this way was only confirmed as we see today's Hollywood stars like KeKe Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, also paying homage by recreating their own favorite moments of the Princess of R&B."