Aaliyah's Estate Issues Statement On Treatment Of Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

August 26, 2019 - 11:05 am by VIBE Staff

"Below is inappropriate and unacceptable."

Days after its unveiling, Aaliyah's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas was tampered with by an unidentified person. The image of the person applying a lipgloss to the figure was published by the late R&B singer's Twitter page alongside a statement calling for this action to not be repeated.

"We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family's @RAD_6 support!" the statement reads before showing the photo that is deemed "inappropriate and unacceptable."

After months of petitions calling for the figure, the organization decided to craft Aaliyah's likeness in honor of her "Try Again" music video outfit. In a statement issued to VIBE, Adam Morey, Studios Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, explained why this decision was made.

"It was clear right away it would be the 'Try Again' look for our Aaliyah figure. The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices," he said. "Mining popular culture as only Madame Tussauds can, our desire to honor Aaliyah and the look in this way was only confirmed as we see today's Hollywood stars like KeKe Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, also paying homage by recreating their own favorite moments of the Princess of R&B."

MTV2 Presents "Sucker Free Sunday" MTV2 Presents "Sucker Free Sunday"
Scott Gries/Getty Images

Buddie From Dem Franchize Boyz Passes Away

Award-winning and chart-topping hip-hop group, Dem Franchize Boyz, has confirmed that one of their members lost his battle to cancer on Sunday (Aug. 25). Buddie (born Gerald Tiller) reportedly passed away from stage 4 cancer, Revolt reports.

An Instagram post surfaced on the group's page paying homage to the late Atlanta-based artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz

A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

R.I.P Buddy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #demfranchizeboyz

A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏾🕊🕊 “They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a nigga need” #ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz. #fuckcancer

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

The quartet originally signed to Universal Records in 2004, which consisted of Buddie, Bernard "Jizzal Man" Leverette, Maurice "Parlae" Gleaton, and Jamall "Pimpin" Willingham. They released their hit single "White Tee" which climbed to the No. 79 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 off their self-titled album the same year.

In 2005, they signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def record label, dropping hits like "I Think They Like Me" which reached Top 15 on the Hot 100 charts and their certified platinum hit "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" that hit No. 7. Racking up an American Music Award, BET Hip Hop Award, Soul Train Award, and RIAA accreditation, Dem Franchise Boyz went on to deliver fans three studio albums.

Earlier this year Dem Franchize Boyz was featured on King Critical's latest single "Get It & Go."

chris-brown
Frederick M. Brown

Is Chris Brown Having A Son?

Is Chris Brown having another baby? According to sources close to the entertainer, the answer is yes.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old singer will welcome his newest bundle of joy in the fall with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, who is allegedly pregnant with a boy. This will be Harris' first child and Brown's first boy. The Indigo artist is already a proud papa to his 5-year-old daughter Royalty who he had with Nia Guzman.

While Harris and Brown aren't together, the two are reportedly co-existing well and appear to have a handle on their forthcoming co-parenting.

News the former couple was expecting made its way to the Internet in June. However, fans raised a suspicious digital eyebrow when Brown commented on one of Harris' photos a month prior.

"Yup," he wrote. "BM bad."

BM being short-hand for "baby mama."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxN_iywBbWs/?utm_source=ig_embed

No word on the exact due date or what names the two have in mind, but as soon as we know you'll know.

marsha-edwards-erin-edwards
Marsha Edwards Instagram

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

A Georgia woman posted a heartwarming picture of her and her children before allegedly shooting them to death and then turning the gun on herself.

According to The New York Daily News, Cobb County Police discovered three bodies inside a townhome home while conducting a welfare check Wednesday evening. Marsha Edwards, 58, reportedly shot and killed her 20-year-old daughter Erin Edwards and her 24-year-old son Christopher Edwards before taking her own life.

Erin, a rising senior at Boston University, interned with NBC 4 New York this past summer and was said to have had "Infectious enthusiasm and a true passion for journalism, and even more important was [a] genuinely good and kind person who will be sorely missed by everyone at NBC New York."

Christopher worked in the Atlanta mayor's office as a digital content manager. According to Edwards Instagram posts, she spent the summer with her children, going to Miami with her son and Italy with her daughter.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” Marsha posted Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve had the best summer, first with Chis in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children. ❤️🍷😎

A post shared by Marsha Edwards (@marsha.edwards.7564) on Aug 21, 2019 at 1:29am PDT

Police have not disclosed the motives behind the murder-suicide.

