Aaliyah wax figure Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds for VIBE

Exclusive: Aaliyah's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Channels "Try Again" Era

August 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm by Stacy-Ann Ellis

Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad, was instrumental in making sure that his late sister’s legacy was properly memorialized, from her posing down to her body art.

Today (Aug. 21), the newest addition to Madame Tussauds family of icons makes its big debut. After much demand, a wax figure of Aaliyah, or “Babygirl” to long standing fans and music industry peers is now open to the public at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The figure, which many fans will agree is long overdue, comes nearly 18 years after her tragic passing.

According to Adam Morey, Studios Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, discussions around the making of an Aaliyah figure began over a year and a half ago. Morey has played a role in establishing the set designs to accompany several of the other celebrity figures at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, but wanted to make sure this one was more about inspiration than flair. “This set, rather than being a recreation of any one particular Aaliyah moment, was instead designed with a message to her fans in mind,” he says. “It’s a message that hopefully reflects her everlasting legacy.”

The new statue plucks Aaliyah straight from a frame in her 2000 “Try Again” music video, where she dons her signature leather pants and metallic bra, belt and choker set (which is still a Halloween costume staple to this day).

“It was clear right away it would be the ‘Try Again’ look for our Aaliyah figure,” he says via email statement. “The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices. Mining popular culture as only Madame Tussauds can, our desire to honor Aaliyah and the look in this way was only confirmed as we see today’s Hollywood stars like KeKe Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, also paying homage by recreating their own favorite moments of the Princess of R&B.”

Aside from Morey, one of the critical voices in ensuring the accuracy of this endeavor was that of Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, who Morey says granted “unprecedented access” and helped guide the creative decisions for the figure.

“I was involved in the process from the inception of the project,” Haughton says via email statement. “The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister's figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

Morey and the sculptors, painters and stylists in the museum’s Acton Studios in London, worked to make sure that all of the Haughton family’s requests for Aaliyah’s likeness were honored, right on down to her tattoos. “One thing we made sure to include was all of my sister's tattoos,” Haughton says. “They are all quite hidden because my sister chose strategic places for them due to her on-camera film work. We know how devout and knowledgeable her fans are and the great artists at Madame Tussauds have no limitations to their abilities when it comes to detail.”

Now, whenever guests make their way to the museum to see the statue, they’ll know it was crafted in love and in reverence of her legacy.

In This Story:

Popular

20 Year Old Takes His Life After Being Bullied For Dating A Trans Woman

From the Web

More on Vibe

2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome- Day 1
Getty Images

ICONOLOGY: Missy Elliott Dropping Collection Of New Songs Tonight

Missy Elliott has had an incredible 2019.

The superstar is not only finally receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs this coming Monday (Aug. 26), the Virginia native also became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College Of Music. She's celebrating her standout year with her longtime fans by releasing new music.

ICONOLOGY is a collection of new songs that are meant to make the listener throw it back to the times when music made us want to move. She revealed the news on social media.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram." THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!... Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology."

We're hoping there are some eye-popping videos to accompany these new songs. Check out her post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lizzo Reacts To Hillary Clinton's "Truth Hurts" Tweet

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” may be over two years old, but it’s proven to be her most impactful hit yet. The track gained steam after being featured in Netflix’s Someone Great, and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also garnered the attention of one of the biggest names in politics.

A video Lizzo posted on Twitter features Hillary Clinton and other former Presidential hopefuls standing and saluting the flag. While we may expect the National Anthem to play, “Truth Hurts” blares over the speaker instead.

Shortly after the video was posted, Hillary Clinton (or at least a very in-touch intern of hers) replied, tweeting out the song’s popular lyrics “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”

“@hillaryclinton just confirmed Truth Hurts is 100% the new national anthem... have a great day,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

The musician opened up about practically quitting music after “Truth Hurts” failed to take off initially.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

She also recently teased a remix to the song with DaBaby.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out..."

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@hillaryclinton just confirmed Truth Hurts is 100% the new national anthem... have a great day 😀

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Aug 21, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

Continue Reading
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Getty Images

Drake Faces Lawsuits Over 'Nice For What' And 'In My Feelings'

A rapper by the name of Sam Skully is suing both Drake and Big Freedia for alleged use of his beat for the songs “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What.”

Per TMZ, Skully (real name Samuel Nicholas III) claims that a portion of his 2000’s song “Roll Call” was used in the popular song “In My Feelings.” He also alleges that “Nice For What,” which features Big Freedia, uses another one of his stolen beats.

“In the docs, Sam Skully claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000, but says he didn't know his work had been stolen until years later ... when Drake and Big Freedia released songs that started climbing the charts,” reports the site.

“Nice For What” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, as did “In My Feelings.” The latter track remained there for 10 weeks and was associated with the highly-popular “In My Feelings” challenge.

Skully is also reportedly suing Asylum Records, Cash Money Records and Republic Records for damages.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

6h ago

The Women Of POWER Talk Love, Loyalty & Control In New Digital Cover Story

Music News

21h ago

Exclusive: Aaliyah's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Revealed

News

7h ago

Damon Dash On JAY-Z's NFL Deal : 'Jay Ain't Sh*t'