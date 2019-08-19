Fans Chant "F**k Sweden" At A$AP Rocky's Performance At Blockfest Festival
A$AP Rocky is moving on from his troubling incident in Sweden but his fans haven't.
Over the weekend, the Harlem artist took the stage at Blockfest Festival in Tampere, Finland. While performing Long. Live. ASAP cut "Wild For The Night," fans began chanting "F**k Sweden." Last week, Rocky and two others were convicted of assault for an altercation that took place in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30. The rapper doesn't have to do time under the conviction but will reportedly pay fines and lawyer fees for the plaintiff.
Since the chants in the video above appear to be very far from the stage, it's unlikely the rapper even heard them. After the guilty conviction was announced, Rocky expressed his disappointment but thanked friends and peers for their unwavering support.
I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. 🙏🏿