A$AP Rocky Temporarily Released From Swedish Jail Pending Assault Verdict

A Swedish court has released A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects in his assault case from jail until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their June 30 assault case will be announced, the Associated Press reports.

The rapper has been in custody since he was arrested in early July for the incident between his entourage and 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, 19, and another man. It wasn't clear if the rapper would remain in the country, but President Donald Trump tweeted that the rapper would return to the United States.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden," Trump tweeted Friday (Aug 2). "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

Rocky's assault case carries a two-year prison sentence but prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper. The rapper reportedly shared that community service would be a "proper punishment."

Friday brought an end to the case with witness testimonies from both sides. Rocky's bodyguard claimed Jafari approached the group multiple times, despite their pleas for him to leave. It was then that Jafari threw his headphones at the bodyguard, leading the others (including Roky) to defend themselves. Jafari "swung with a closed fist," the bodyguard said but the punch didn't land.

Two women also gave their account of what happened via a video link, with one changing their story about Rocky throwing a bottle at the alleged victims. During her testimony, the woman said she didn't really see Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, hit the man with a bottle. Both women did stick to their previous statement about seeing Rocky and his crew hitting and kicking the victims while they were on the floor.

“Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives,” one of the women said in Swedish. “He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back.”

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.