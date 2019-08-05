Afton Williamson Explains Reason For 'The Rookie' Departure

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to detail her decision.

On Sunday (Aug. 4), actress Afton Williamson shared with fans that she's quitting ABC's The Rookie after it was renewed for a second season. The rising entertainer said she's experienced bouts of inappropriate racial comments from the hair department and sexual harassment from an unnamed "recurring guest star."

Williamson took to her Instagram page to detail her decision, also noting a lack of action by the show's handlers after she made certain members aware of her experiences. On the subject of an investigation, Williamson revealed that she was part of a meeting with the showrunner, two producers, her agent, and a SAG-AFTRA Union representative where she came to the conclusion that the showrunner didn't notify the producers of her situation.

"After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet," she wrote. "This actor reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the actor had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that 'everything was handled.' The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked."

In a statement issued to Page Six, an ABC spokesperson said, “The safety of working environments is a top priority for us, and we take this matter very seriously." The show's studio, Entertainment One, has an investigation underway.