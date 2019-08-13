Amber Rose Cancels 2019 SlutWalk

Amber Rose is in protective mode when it comes to her “energy and peace.” The pregnant mom-to-be announced on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 13) that she’s making some personal and professional changes, including canceling this year’s SlutWalk.

In the lengthy social media post, Rose vented about cutting off a bunch of friends whom she called “abusive” with some having “toxic personalities,” and drug and alcohol addictions. She also called out her “male friends” for “lying and telling people were were sleeping together,” and put another friend on blast for calling social services on her, twice.

“People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over,” Rose wrote before noting that she’s blessed with a baby on the way and an “amazing man,” in reference to current boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

“That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy.... no toxicity will be tolerated over here only positive vibes. F**k fake friends and their weirdo s**t. I’d rather just have my family and my team.

“P.S. This is also why I’m not having my SlutWalk this year,” she added. “Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace.”

The Philly native launched her SlutWalk in Los Angeles in 2015 to honor and celebrate women who have been slut shamed, judged and demeaned for being sexual. In a 2017 interview with VIBE Vixen, Rose described the SlutWalk as her “life’s work.”

“All the money that we ever got for donations [to the Amber Rose Foundation] goes to the actual SlutWalk. We don't have any money left over for the next year. We basically have to start over every year, and it takes a year to put on. That's a misconception, I make no money from the SlutWalks ever! I just put in all my work. It makes me happy, babe, it's my life's work.”

Read Rose’s full Instagram post below.