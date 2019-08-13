2018 BET Awards - Amber Rose 2018 BET Awards - Amber Rose
Amber Rose Cancels 2019 SlutWalk

August 13, 2019 - 8:30 pm by VIBE Staff

Amber Rose is in protective mode when it comes to her “energy and peace.” The pregnant mom-to-be announced on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 13) that she’s making some personal and professional changes, including canceling this year’s SlutWalk.

In the lengthy social media post, Rose vented about cutting off a bunch of friends whom she called “abusive” with some having “toxic personalities,” and drug and alcohol addictions. She also called out her “male friends” for “lying and telling people were were sleeping together,” and put another friend on blast for calling social services on her, twice.

“People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over,” Rose wrote before noting that she’s blessed with a baby on the way and an “amazing man,” in reference to current boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

“That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy.... no toxicity will be tolerated over here only positive vibes. F**k fake friends and their weirdo s**t. I’d rather just have my family and my team.

“P.S. This is also why I’m not having my SlutWalk this year,” she added. “Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace.”

The Philly native launched her SlutWalk in Los Angeles in 2015 to honor and celebrate women who have been slut shamed, judged and demeaned for being sexual. In a 2017 interview with VIBE Vixen, Rose described the SlutWalk as her “life’s work.”

“All the money that we ever got for donations [to the Amber Rose Foundation] goes to the actual SlutWalk. We don't have any money left over for the next year. We basically have to start over every year, and it takes a year to put on. That's a misconception, I make no money from the SlutWalks ever! I just put in all my work. It makes me happy, babe, it's my life's work.”

Read Rose’s full Instagram post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So me. I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year. I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no fucking reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000... Man, the list goes on you have no idea. The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some shit? People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil. That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy.... no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. Fuck fake friends and their weirdo shit. I’d rather just have my family and my team. P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace - Muva

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

 

