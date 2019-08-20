angela-bassett-
Tibrina Hobson

Angela Bassett To Receive The Black Girls Rock Icon Award

August 20, 2019 - 12:17 pm by VIBE

Well deserved.

Angela Bassett has been an inspiration to black women for decades, so it's only fitting the Black Panther actress is being honored with the Icon Award at the 2019 Black Girls Rock ceremonies.

Created by DJ and entrepreneur Beverly Bond, Black Girls Rock is an award ceremony which aims to honor, acknowledge and celebrate the many contributions of black women.

The 61-year-old actress earned an Academy Award nomination for her brilliant portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 Brian Gibson film What's Love Got To Do With It. 

Black-Ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross was a previous Black Girls Rock host, however, this year's mistress of ceremony is Claws and When They See Us actress Niecy Nash.

The star power award will go to If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King. Ciara will receive the rock star award, Debra Martin Chase will walk away with the shot-caller award and Grammy-award winner H.E.R. will receive the Young Gifted and Black award.

The Community Change Agent Award will go to the mothers of the movement, Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed-Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley.

The 2019 Black Girls Rock Awards will air on BET September 8.

In This Story:

Popular

Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep

From the Web

More on Vibe

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

SZA Reveals Sophomore Album Is On the Way

2017 was a monumental year for R&B artist SZA. The sultry and soulful singer dropped her album Ctrl, garnering the most Grammy Award nominations for a female artist in 2018.

In an interview on Kerwin Frost Talks, "The Weekend" songstress alluded that her next studio album is coming "soon as f**k." "Everybody I f**k with and respect never had an issue on sophomore albums. People who make real music, no bullsh*t, have never struggled with a sophomore album," she said. "It is a little bit to dance in your brain like 'What do people want from me?' And then you just gotta make sh*t that feels good."

Following an MTV Video Music Award, a BET Award for Best New Artist, a Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Female Artist, two Soul Train Music Awards, and three NAACP Image Awards, her highly-anticipated project is coming from a place that she compares to cognitive dissonance. The New Jersey native is inspired by the sounds of Billie Holiday, John Coltrane, Björk, and Wu-Tang Clan.

With no official release date announced, fans can only wonder if they will have all of the feels that her debut album successfully achieved.

Watch the full interview below.

Continue Reading
Tray-Chaney-The-Wire-Documentary Tray-Chaney-The-Wire-Documentary
Actor Tray Chaney attends "Traffik" Atlanta VIP Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Codeblack Films

'The Wire's' Tray Chaney Shares His Testament In Self-Entitled Documentary Trailer

You may have seen Tray Chaney as Malik "Poot" Carr on the HBO Emmy-nominated drama series The Wire where he starts as a neighborhood drug dealer in the Barksdale organization and slowly moves up in ranks. He has also starred in a list of roles including Bounce TV's  Saints & Sinners as Kendrick Murphy and was nominated in 2019 at the International Christian Film Festival for Best Actor: Short Film in Angels in Rocket Field. 

After being accepted as an "Official Selection" during the Black Continental Independent Movie Awards in Silver Spring, Maryland, Chaney released the documentary trailer for Undeniable: The Tray Chaney Story under his Undeniable (Wired Different) campaign on Thursday (Aug. 15). The potential docuseries will follow the narratives of the journeys of The Wire cast members, how they landed their roles, what happened when the television series ended in 2008, and what they are doing now.

Under the production of Commodore Independent Filmworks and Safe House Films DC. Chaney's 45-minute episode features testimonials from Big Daddy Kane, Clifton Powell, Kenny Lattimore, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Russ Parr, Jd Williams, Keith Robinson, Anwan Big G Glover, and Black Child. His former co-star Idris Elba also shows his support for the documentary.

"Just know how hard he hustles," says Anwan "Big G" Glover.

The less than 2-minute snippet touches on the framework of Chaney, his eagerness and willingness to learn,  even mentioning his journey on Saints & Sinners as "the work of the Gods".

Watch the trailer for Undeniable: The Tray Chaney Story below.

Continue Reading
2012 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

50 Cent Explains How Snoop Dogg "Stole" His Lamborghini

Power executive producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) is spilling the details on how Snoop Dogg "stole" his Lambo during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (Aug. 16). According to Rap-Up, he and Snoop were performing at the Masters of Ceremony concert in Brooklyn in June. Fifty says Snoop surprised him when he showed up on stage during their "P.I.M.P. (Remix)" song.

Now after the award-winning rapper wrapped up his set, he realized that his custom Versace Lamborghini Aventador was missing. As he was searching for his whip he soon found out that valet gave it to Snoop.

"I was like, 'Where did the car go?' And he was like, 'Snoop took the car.' I said, 'What? I'm like how you just let him take my car." Fifty was under the impression that the I Wanna Thank Me artist possibly took his car as payment for the performance.

"Later I made a tape saying that I owed him for the performance because he feel like you got me performing for free and you got cars like this out here. He thought I tricked him into a performance, but he offered to perform."

Jackson posted on his Instagram in late June his latest custom foreign two-door.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New skateboard alert 🛹 lol where the Big Boys @djenvy tell them I said pull up. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 28, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Watch 50 Cent reveal what went down below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

1d ago

Little Brother Returns With 'May The Lord Watch,' Their First Album In Nine Years

Movies & TV

16h ago

Oh Word? 'The Proud Family' Is Coming Back To Disney?

News

13h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Puma Collaboration Gets A Release Date