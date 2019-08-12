A$AP Rocky Has A Moment Of Reflection At Real Street Festival

"That was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good."

After having to cancel a number of live performances, A$AP Rocky returned to the stage for 92.3’s Real Street Festival (Aug. 11). It marked his return to his profession after being released from a Swedish jail after a month in detainment.

"What I experienced was crazy…I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good," he said. "People who ain’t even f**k with me felt sympathy, sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”

In early July, the Harlem rapper was arrested alongside two other members of his entourage for a physical altercation with two men in Sweden. Prosecutors deemed the “Canal St” artist and his group as the aggressors, but on video footage of the incident, Rocky alleged that the two Swedish men were antagonizing them. Rocky and his friends were charged with assault. At the top of August, a judge ruled for the three men to be released from jail as they await an Aug. 14 verdict.

After his return to the states, Rocky posted a message of gratitude on Instagram.