Barack Obama, Oprah And More Pay Homage To Toni Morrison

View this post on Instagram

 

You wanna fly, you gotta give up the shit that weighs you down

A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rememory 😢

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

 

 

 

Drake-OVO-Fest-Best-Moments
Drake performs at the New Look Wireless Birthday Party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England.
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

All Heroes, No Villains: Ten Best Moments From Day 2 Of Drake’s OVO Fest

Drake’s closing ceremony to the 9th annual OVO Fest included plenty of squashed beefs and big declarations about the best in the game. On Monday evening (Aug 5), thousands filled Toronto’s Budweiser Stage to see The 6 God the many tricks up his sleeve.

“Tonight is me trying my best to pay you back for all the years of support and love and loyalty,” Drake said with love and promise. “Tonight is me trying to give you the greatest party in the f**king world because you deserve it.”

With the Toronto Raptors Larry O’Brien championship trophy in hand and roster of special guests that included both Baby’s (Lil’ Baby and Da Baby), Rick Ross, Chris Brown and Cardi B, Drizzy laced the city (and tourists) with a sense of pride about The 6.

At times the audience took on performance duties rapping by along to the sounds of classic records like “Nonstop,” “Headlines,” and several repackaged tunes like “How Bout Now.”

With so many moments to comb through, we picked some of our favorites below.

___

1. Baka Not Nice Warms Up A Stale Crowd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I DIDNT BIZNEZZ #OVOSOUND #OVOFEST #EH

A post shared by Baka (@bakanotnice) on Aug 6, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

After a lackluster performance by Toronto newcomer Smiley, OVO Sound’s Baka Not Nice channeled his inner rager to light the fire under the dormant crowd. Dressed from head to toe in OVO apparel, Baka led the crowd through a hasty medley of records off 4Milli (“Money in the Bank”) and no long talk. (“30”).

Following a quick audio issue that briefly halted Baka’s momentum and sent him backstage, the 40-year-old rapper returned like nothing happened as “Live Up To My Name” shook The Budweiser Stage with force. The crowd cheered his return and rapped alongside the OVO stalwart.

[email protected]_Not_Nice performing Live Up To My Name in Toronto #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/xl8z3vX81F

— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 6, 2019

2. Drake Reminds Us That He And The Raptors Won The NBA Finals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🗣🏆 #OVOFest

A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Aug 5, 2019 at 9:54pm PDT

As the lights dimmed for the show to begin, footage of the Toronto Raptors championship parade played on the screen while the voice of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith speaking on the team's success echoed throughout the venue. The hometown crowd erupted in unison at the footage of Fred Vanvleet’s game-winning three-point shot in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and Kawhi’s iconic series-clinching three-pointers against the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The adulation turned into deafening cheers when the image of the Toronto Raptors holding up the Larry O’Brien trophy closed out the video montage. “Let’s Go Raptors!” chants filled the air before the giant screen opened to reveal a rather large replica of the trophy that served as the stage design for the night. 

3. A Solid Homage To Master P And No Limit Records

There’s no questioning the mob ties Drake has with the city of New Orleans. At OVO Fest 2019, Drake showed his appreciation and repped the Big Easy with a subtle nod to one of NOLA’s most important figures in hip-hop. After the video montage celebrating the Toronto Raptors championship run played on the giant screen and the giant replica appeared, Drake arrived at the scene holding the real Larry O’Brien championship trophy and dressed in a vintage Toronto Raptors Percy “Master P” Miller jersey. 

To those who may not know, Master P signed an NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors in 1999 and played in several preseason games. No rapper has ever accomplished this feat and Drake felt it was right to honor the hip-hop pioneer.

4. Drake Pulls Some Serious Strings With Gucci Mane's First Performance In Toronto

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shout out @champagnepapi OVO fest was 🔥 1st time performing in Toronto

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Aug 6, 2019 at 11:18am PDT

The haunting intro to Drake and Gucci Mane’s “Both” crept through the speakers as Guwop appeared and stood triumphantly amongst the sea of camera flashes. It was his first time in the six and it was worth the trip. 

“There’s certain people that can’t come here and give you the love they want to give you,” said Drake about the massive strings he pulled to make it happen. “But tonight for each and every one of you all, you know I had to make a lot of shit happen and we’re about to set it off right.” 

Drizzy accompanied him for their collaborative track then later gave Mr. Zone 6 the stage to also perform “Trap House 3.” 

5. A Young Money Reunion With Tyga And Drake Warms Our Rap Hearts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

LEGENDARY @champagnepapi @yg #OVOFEST🔥🙏🏽

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on Aug 5, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

Midway into his victorious set, Drake enlisted the help of his Young Money brethren Tyga to add a little West Coast vibe to the night. The Compton native, who in the past had his issues with Drake, performed his hit single “Taste” before bringing out a special guest of his own.

“I came all the way from the west coast. Can I bring my ni**a from LA out here one time,” Tyga asked. The crowd voiced their approval as the lights draped the stage in the carpet of deep red and the opening strings of YG’s “Go Loko” played through the speakers. The 4Real 4Real rapper two-stepped his way onto the stage with a mariachi band right behind him. “I’m here to support y’all. You just won a championship with my ni**a from back home so it’s only right I continue,” YG said before closing his set with “Big Bank.”

YG Performing At #OVOFest While Drake dances on Stage. A Mood pic.twitter.com/pZ9l2xv7ay

— 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 6, 2019

 

6. Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Bring Hot Girl Flair To OVO Fest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Ladies Say Yerrrrrr” 🗣 #OVOFest

A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT

At OVO Fest this year, Drake made it his mission to continue showing that support by inviting two of the hottest female rappers in the game to the stage. 

“As a gesture to show how much I appreciate women as a whole, their talents, their beauty, their mind, their soul, I’m going to step off stage and leave you in the company of some of the finest women you might ever see in your life,” he said before giving the stage to Megan Thee Stallion for a performance of “Big Ol Freak” and “Cash S**t.”

Later in the night, Drake handed the stage over to Cardi B who performed explosive renditions of “Press,” “Bodak Yellow,” and “I Like It.” As the crowd cheered for the Bronx native, her husband Offset joined her to perform their hit single “Clout.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@champagnepapi brought the hot girl out 😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

7. OVO Honors Mark Krispy Kreme

Despite the celebratory vibe, the night was an emotional one for the OVO camp. Over the weekend, one of their close friends, Mark Krispy Kreme passed away. To honor their fallen friend, the OVO family gave tributes throughout the night. 

Baka Not Nice was the first to mention Krispy in the middle of his set by pointing up to the heavens and wishing his friend well. Later, Drake continued the tribute with a stellar fireworks display to close out the night.

“Rest in peace to Mark we’re going to light up the sky for you tonight,” said Drake before the fireworks lit up the Toronto sky. 

Drake closes out with fireworks in honour of Mark who passed. Rest In Peace Krispy. #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/6SjJcwJ1n9

— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 6, 2019

8. Drake Puts Rick Ross In His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time List

Fans were relieved to see the triple threat known as Meek Mill, Rick Ross and Drake in good graces Monday night. After Drake tapped Meek for their booming track “Going Bad,” the Philly spitter performed “Tap,” “Dreams and Nightmares,” and “Ima Boss” which led the way for The Boss to hit the stage for his own two-song medley that included “BMF” and “Money In The Grave.” 

Drake asked his city to give it up for his brothers while revealing Ross was in his top five list of all-time rappers alongside Lil’ Wayne and Jay-Z. It was a touching moment for all three men as it was only just a few years ago that the beef between Drake and Meek prevented a moment like this from ever happening. 

9. Chris Brown And Drake Officially Bury The Hatchet and Perform "No Guidance"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@champagnepapi 🙏🏽 🇨🇦

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 5, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT

When Drake brought out Chris Brown at the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour last October, it sent fans and social media into a frenzy.  This past weekend was no different as Drake called upon his former foe once again to grace Toronto with an electrifying performance for the first time in nine years.

After Drake thanked his mother for all the restless support throughout the years, the camera flashes went off as Chris Brown made an unexpected appearance wearing an OVO letterman jacket in front of the raucous crowd. 

People couldn’t believe what they were witnessing as cheers and gasps filled the air inside the venue. Following a smooth rendition of “No Guidance,” Drake embraced Brown calling him “one of the greatest entertainers of all time.”

“I did not know if I would ever see this day but I got my brother Chris Brown at the motherf**king OVO Fest,” said Drake. “I need you to recognize what this moment is tonight.” After establishing their newfound brotherhood Drake gave Brown the stage to perform a five song medley that included “Party,” “Pills & Automobiles,” and “Loyal.”

Chris Brown. Drake. One Stage. Wow 🤯 #OvoFest2019 pic.twitter.com/TMLeaXeTcS

— ME VKV DON DVDV 🇭🇹 (@BlackDynamite91) August 6, 2019

10. A Church Greeting Takes Over The 6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

6🙏🏽. Head to our IG Stories to get an inside look at #OVOFest 👀🏆

A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Aug 6, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

As soon as it came close to day two of OVO Fest coming to an end, Drake spoke to the crowd about unity and coming together for this special night. 

“We don’t do this enough. I want to ask you all to turn to somebody in here that you don’t know and introduce yourself. Say hi and that you’re grateful to be alive and stand next to somebody. I want us to celebrate life tonight in the six,” Drake said. “I want all of us to show love!” 

At the snap of a finger, the entire arena moved in unison with people cheering and turning to someone new while others were yelling ‘ey’ across the sea of people. It was quite a sight to see as the venue filled with jolly smiles and several “Hey! Nice to meet you,” comments. Once the excitement settled, Drake told the OVO faithful how happy and grateful he was for this moment before riding off into the Toronto night with an infectious performance of “God’s Plan.” 

